2022 C. Everett Koop National Health Award Applications Are Now Open

C. Everett Koop National Health Awards

Revised Application Makes It Easier for Organizations to Apply

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Project is now accepting applications for the 2022 C. Everett Koop National Health Award, which recognizes exemplary workplace health and wellbeing programs.

Applications for the Koop Award can be found at www.thehealthproject.com and are due by May 31, 2022.

For more than a quarter-century, The Health Project, a non-profit, has presented annual awards to organizations with documented evidence that their programs have improved workers’ health and wellbeing, while also achieving positive business results.

This year, the award application has been significantly updated to provide greater clarity and guidance on application requirements and best practices. As a new feature, applicants seeking additional clarification regarding the application can email info@thehealthproject.com which will then post responses on the FAQ section of the website.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on workplace health and safety issues and demonstrated the critical role worker wellbeing plays in our nation’s ability to be resilient in the face of crisis. The importance of protecting and promoting employee health, however, is not unique to our current circumstances. Some employers have long realized that investing in workplace health promotion and wellbeing programs can help organizations achieve sustainable business results even in the best of times.

“The C. Everett Koop Award recognizes organizations with comprehensive, evidence-based programs designed to improve employees’ health and wellbeing as well as business results,” said Ron Goetzel, PhD, President and CEO of The Health Project. “We are committed to making it easier for organizations to apply for the C. Everett Koop Award while at the same time maintaining our rigorous standards for the award.”

The Health Project was established in 1994 with the late Dr. C. Everett Koop, the former Surgeon General of the United States, as its honorary chairperson. Dr. Koop’s grandson, David C. F. Koop now sits on the organization’s Board of Directors.

More information about the C. Everett Koop National Health Award and award-winning health promotion programs is available at http://thehealthproject.com.

The Health Project, Inc. (The Health Project, "THP"), is a tax-exempt not-for-profit corporation formed to bring about critical attitudinal and behavioral changes in addressing the health and well-being of Americans. THP's mission is to seek out, evaluate, promote and disseminate the lessons learned from exemplary health promotion and disease prevention programs with demonstrated effectiveness in improving employee population health and related business outcomes. The C. Everett Koop National Health Awards are given each year to worksite, community or provider programs that are well-integrated into the organization’s infrastructure and have yielded significant improvement in population health and noteworthy business results.

