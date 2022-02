TRAFFIC ALERT ALBURGH VT US RT 2 ROUSES POINT BRIDGE

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Grand Isle Sheriffs Dept

NEW RELEASE – HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION

US RT 2 & ROUSES POINT BRIDGE IS CLOSED BOTH WAYS AT THIS TIME DUE TO TRAFFIC CRASH . THIS IS ON THE VERMONT SIDE OF THE BRIDGE. THE INCIDENT IS EXPECTED TO LAST UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. THERE DOES NOT APPEAR TO BE ANY INJURIES

DUE TO WINDS AND DRIFTING SNOW THE AREA IS ICY. EXPECT DELAYS OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES AND DRIVE CAREFULLY.

UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPRIATE.

Louise M. Field

Williston PSAP Emergency Communications Dispatcher

Louise.Field@vermont.gov

(802)878-7111