Digital Printing Market to Surge at 3.59% CAGR, which is anticipated to reach USD 28.1 Billion by 2031: Fatpos Global

Digital Printing Market to surpass USD 28.1 billion by 2031 from USD 19.7 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 3.59% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Digital Printing Market –Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to Digital Printing Markets Market to surpass USD 28.1 Billion by 2031 from USD 19.7 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 3.59% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. It will reach USD 28.1 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, Digital printing is one of the wildest developing segments of the sign industry. Its growth can be seen in the incredible size of what can now be formed. Rising demand for sustainable printing and developments in packaging and textile industries are the key factors driving the growth of the digital printing market.

“In marketing, the packing of a product gives data about the excellence and standard of a product. Thus, product manufacturers want the packaging of their products to be more attractive so that they can sell them quickly in the market. Packaging can be made beautiful by printing high-quality visuals on substrates such as plastic films, textiles, release liners, etc., which can be done by digital printers as they offer advantages such as UV-cured printing, along with far superior detail, clarity, and quality as related to their smaller counterparts. These printers also accommodate customers’ necessity for numerous languages, regional preferences, or targeted marketing by changing colors, text, and images. Digital printing is already well recognized in label production, and electrophotography and inkjet have a rising share of the market value”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Digital Printing Market: Key Players

• Konica Minolta (Japan)

• Hewlett-Packard Development Company

• l.P. (US)

• Canon, Inc. (Japan)

• Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan)

• Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Roland DG Corporation (Japan)

• Xerox Corporation (US)

• Printronix (US

• Brother Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

• Oki Electric Industry (Japan)

• Kyocera Corporation (Japan)

• Toshiba (Japan)

• Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

• Other prominent players

Digital Printing is a modern mechanism of manufacture that enables for printing from electronic files. Digital printing can be well-defined as the method of printing digital-based images, which can be directly printed onto various media substrates (paper, photo paper, canvas, fabric, synthetics, cardstock, and other substrates). Digital printing does not involve a printing plate in contrast to the more traditional offset printing. Digital printing is an substitute to several other more conventional approaches such as lithography, flexography, gravure, letterpress, and others.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of Digital Printing Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Ink into UV-cured, Aqueous, Solvent, Latex, and Dye Sublimation; By Application into Plastic Films or Foils, Textile, Glass, Paper/Books, Ceramic and Others; Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Digital Printing Market Segments:

By Type

• Inkjet

• Laser

By Ink

• UV-cured

• Aqueous

• Solvent

• Latex

• Dye Sublimation

By Application

• Plastic Films or Foils

• Textile

• Glass

• Paper/Books

• Ceramic

• Others

• Digital Printing Market Dynamics

