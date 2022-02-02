Solifi closes record year of growth with new global website

Transformational year of growth with the acquisition of 2 market leaders, 15 new customers, 25 go-lives, 1 unified open finance platform, and a new brand

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi™ (formerly IDS), a global software partner for secured finance, exited 2021 – a transformational year of growth – with the launch of its new website www.solifi.com. The website encompasses the company’s complete market-leading portfolio of solutions designed to help customers gain a competitive advantage and grow their business. With 15 new customers and 25 go-lives in 2021, the market continues to look to Solifi to provide the innovative technology needed to achieve their business goals.

“We want our customers to win,” says Solifi CEO David Hamilton. “Over the past year, we brought together three leading companies, which expanded our solutions portfolio to serve a global customer base of more than 300 firms under the Solifi brand. Our market-leading products give secured finance customers an advantage by enabling them to realize the full potential of their business. Solifi’s goal is to provide technology that helps our customers grow and help them serve their customers better.”

Solifi’s integrated website enhances the connected customer experience

• Customer-focused content addresses problems that keep secured finance lenders up at night and educates them on how Solifi can support their growth

• Searchable resource center for finance technology news, blog, eBooks, and success stories

• Clean, minimalist design organized by secured finance customer type (automotive, equipment, wholesale, and working capital finance), and by products (originations, portfolio management, wholesale finance, lease and loan pricing, asset-based lending, factoring, vehicle data, and secured finance customer type (automotive, equipment, wholesale, and working capital finance)

Solifi’s investments in further developing meaningful customer relationships, online resources, and innovative fintech solutions built on a unified open finance platform enabled the record-breaking growth in 2021. The global fintech company now serves more than 300 secured finance customers in the automotive, equipment, wholesale, and working capital finance markets.

By the numbers: Solifi adds 15 new customers, 25 go-lives, and more in 2021

Over the past year – during one of the most disruptive business climates in history – Solifi partnered with valued customers, industry influencers, leading system integrators, and third-party technology providers to drive mutual growth and success.

A few examples of the secured finance industry’s confidence in Solifi software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions:

• 300+ global customers

• 15 new customers including:

o Top 20 U.S. equipment financing firm, 5 U.S. commercial banks, and 2 U.K. banks

• 25 go-lives including:

o A 14-country European rollout migrating 4 contract management systems into the open finance platform in 7 months

Now serving:

• 34 of the top U.S. banks

• 7 of the 10 largest U.S. equipment financing firms

• 6 of the top 10 U.K. fleet financiers

• 5 of the 10 largest Australian banks

• 4 of the largest equipment financing firms in the U.K.

• 3 of the 5 largest U.S. factors

• 2 of the 3 largest independents in the U.S.

Award-winning technology recognition:

• 2021 IDC FinTech 100 Rankings list

• 2021 Top 20 Global Fintech Solution Provider - Enterprise Viewpoint

• 2021 Monitor Most Innovative Reinvention

• 2021 ABF Journal Most Innovative Company

While 2021 served as a building year at Solifi, 2022 is the year of opportunities – for the company and the secured finance industry.

About Solifi

IDS, William Stucky & Associates, and White Clarke Group are now Solifi, delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. At Solifi, we believe that commerce is only as strong as the system it runs on. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.