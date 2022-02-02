A partnership between "Microsoft Arabia" and "Roche" to activate AI in diagnosing cancerous diseases in Saudi Arabia
EINPresswire.com/ -- On the sidelines of Leap conference: A partnership between "Microsoft Arabia" and "Roche" to activate AI in diagnosing cancerous diseases in Saudi Arabia
Leap International Technical Conference witnessed the activation of the agreement of the two companies "Roche" and "Microsoft" to use artificial intelligence and cloud computing technology in the early diagnosis of diseases and for supporting the competencies of health-care systems, for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In the presence of Dr. Abdulrahman Sabra, General Manager of Roche Products Saudi Arabia Ltd, Eng Thamer Al-Harbi, President for Microsoft Arabia in Saudi Arabia, and Eng. Mohammed Saleh, Regional Director of Health and Medical Solutions Sectors - Microsoft Middle East, on the sidelines of the first edition of the conference, which is held under the slogan (An Eye on the Future) with a wide participation of 350 speakers representing 40 countries around the globe. The application of such innovative solutions in the Kingdom comes in line with the directions of the overall national development plan of the government of king Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. Which aims to transform the Kingdom into a leading model in the world by using the latest technology in all fields and dedicating all means of technology to build a vibrant society that enjoys a full and healthy life in accordance with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
On December 13th, the two companies Roche and Microsoft signed a memorandum of understanding in Egypt, which was signed by the General Manager of Roche Egypt, Dr. Mohamed Swailem, and the General Manager for Microsoft Egypt, Mirna Aref, both on behalf of the Middle East region, in the presence of Eng. Mohamed Saleh, Regional Director of Health and Medical Solutions Sectors - Microsoft Middle East, which includes a strategic partnership that will create new horizons of cooperation using technological solutions and artificial intelligence to achieve the best service for patients, not only through therapeutic solutions; Rather, it helps in the early diagnosis of diseases.
These innovative solutions will be applied in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and this technology will be also implemented in Egypt and a number of countries in the region, such as the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Syria, where it will explore opportunities for digital transformation and effective means to benefit from Smart solutions in the healthcare sector, based on Microsoft AZURE cloud technology, which provides these solutions to the concerned parties in the Microsoft partner system.
Early diagnosis of cancer plays a substantive role in enhancing the chances of successful treatment, by spreading awareness about early symptoms so that the patient can receive the necessary medical support in the early stages of the disease, in addition to the necessary tests to diagnose other cases that have not yet shown symptoms by using the latest advanced technologies along with artificial intelligence.
This strategic agreement will lead to providing faster and better services at a lower cost and addressing the challenges which face the health-sector by using advanced technologies, which will support health care systems, and improve the quality of the medical services provided.
saeed alamoudi
