Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Market size worth USD 248.26 billion, by 2030 at 23.48% CAGR-Fatpos Global

Electrical Vehicle Charging Station to surpass USD 248.26 billion by 2030 from USD 30.13 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 23.48% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATE, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 248.26 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 23.48% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, electric vehicles have a lower long-term running cost than gasoline or diesel cars, which is propelling the demand for electric vehicles. Another significant driving factor for the growth of the market is the potential market of offering charging services to EV fleet operators. It aids in lowering the cost of handling and procuring charging services. In addition, rising demand for energy-efficient commuting, governments supporting electric vehicles is fueling the market growth.

“The rising price of petroleum products is one of the most significant factors driving the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market. The increased price of petrol is already affecting consumers in emerging nations. Electrical vehicles can minimize the cost of operation for these vehicles. Manufacturers are expected to produce electric vehicles with longer battery life and longer range. Another major factor driving the market growth is the decreasing cost of electric vehicles (EVs) due to lower battery costs, which may result in increased demand for EVs and EV charging stations”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Market: Key Players

• ChargePoint Inc.

• ABB

• bpChargemaster

• Webasto Thermo & Comfort

• Shell International B.V.

• Schneider Electric

• Blink Charging Co.

• Groupe Renault

• Phihong USA Corp.

• EV Safe Charge Inc.

• Eaton.

• Tata Power.

• Tesla.

• Other Prominent Players

An electric vehicle charging station is equipment that links an electric vehicle to a power source to recharge electric cars, neighborhood electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrids. Some charging stations have advanced features like smart metering, cellular connectivity, and network connectivity, while others are more simple. Charging stations offer connectors that adhere to a variety of standards. Chargers are fitted with multiple adaptors for popular direct current rapid charging, such as Combined Charging System (CCS), CHAdeMO, and AC fast charging. Fees for using electric vehicle charging stations differ from monthly or yearly flat rates to per-kWh to hourly rates. Charging stations are normally free and are usually subsidized by the local government.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Electrical Vehicle Charging Station market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Level of Charging into Level 1, Level 2 & Level 3. By application, the market is segmented into Commercial, and Residential. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Market Segments:

By Level of Charging

• Level 1

• Level 2

• Level 3

By Charging Infrastructure

• Normal Charge

• Type-2

• CCS

• CHAdeMO

• Tesla Supercharger

By Application

• Commercial

• Residential

