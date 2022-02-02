Dista secures $1.2 million in funding led by Pentathlon Ventures
Co-founders: Shishir Gokhale – Co-founder and CEO, Deepak Garg- Co-founder and CTO, and Nishant Kumar – Co-founder and CPO
Dista bags $1.2 million in funding from Pentathlon VenturesPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune-based AI-based location intelligence platform Dista has secured $1.2 million in funding. Led by Pentathlon Ventures, the investment saw participation from Core 91 and other individual investors.
Dista will leverage the raised investment to scale its presence in international markets, expand its workforce, focus on R&D, and enhance the user experience.
Co-founded by Shishir Gokhale (CEO), Deepak Garg (CTO), and Nishant Kumar (CPO), Dista’s location intelligence platform offers a robust suite of products that helps streamline business processes and improves customer experience. Some of its key offerings include field service management, mobile workforce management, first and last-mile delivery management, and more.
“Being entrepreneurs, the Pentathlon team acutely understands the challenges we face in our journey. We look forward to their advice and support in establishing ourselves as the de facto Location Intelligence Platform!”, said Shishir Gokhale, CEO, and Co-founder, Dista.
Shashank Deshpande, Managing Partner, Pentathlon Ventures, said, “At Pentathlon Ventures, we believe Dista is uniquely positioned to leverage its location intelligence platform to optimize field operations. This aligns with our fund's core philosophy of backing passionate entrepreneurs who have built disruptive digital solutions for the global market from India. We are excited to partner with the Dista team in rapidly scaling their business to its next orbit.”
