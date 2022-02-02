Cross-Laminated Timber Market Size 2021-2030 | To Hit USD 3.2 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 13.9%

Cross-Laminated Timber Market to surpass USD 3.2 billion by 2030 from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 13.9% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATE, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Cross-Laminated Timber Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 13.9% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, Manufacturers' preference for steel and concrete over traditional building materials is one of these considerations. In addition, due to its lightweight and dimensional stability, performance durability, and other characteristics, this Timber is favored over steel and concrete. Furthermore, people's lifestyles are changing, resulting in increased purchasing power. As people's lifestyles change, their per capita income rises, and more people buy homes, which increases the market growth.

“With increased consumer awareness of the environmental damage caused by the manufacturing of cement and bricks, demand for environmentally sustainable construction materials is on the rise. Is there a shift in consumer and technical focus toward the use of sustainable materials in commercial building and infrastructure construction? Because CLT is made from wood, governments in a variety of nations favor its use in building and offer monetary and space incentives to users. Furthermore, when compared to traditional construction materials, it indicates that thermal and acoustic insulation reduces the use of harmful products such as glass wool and form plastic for building insulation. As a result, the environmental benefits of CLT have been a major factor in its growth in the construction sector.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Cross-Laminated Timber: Key Players

• Sterling Company

• Stora Enso Group

• Binderholz GmbH

• Mayr Melnhof Holz Group

• Schilliger Holz AG

• KLH Massivholz GmbH

• Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation

• Nordic Structures

• Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG

• Other Prominent Players

In industrial and multi-residential applications, cross-laminated timber (CLT) provides a renewable alternative to concrete and steel construction. Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is a type of wood panel manufactured by gluing together layers of solid-sawn lumber. CLT differs from glulam, which is a product with all laminations oriented in the same direction. Engineered wood products such as CLT and Glue-laminated Timber (glulam) are extensively utilized for pre-fabricated structural applications in mass timber construction. Multi-layer panels made up of cross-stacked and bonded solid wood boards make up the system. The cross-laminated structure adds stiffness, proportional flexibility, and mechanical characteristics. CLT panels are suited for usage as walls, floors, roofs, and other applications, with structural characteristics comparable to concrete or steel.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Cross-Laminated Timber Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Cross-Laminated Timber market is segmented by type into Adhesive- Bonded CLT, Mechanically Fastened CLT, and Others. Global Cross-Laminated Timber market is divided by end-user into Residential, Institutional, Commercial, and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Cross-Laminated Timber Segments:

By Type

• Adhesive- Bonded CLT

• Mechanically Fastened CLT

• Others

By End-User

• Residential

• Institutional

• Commercial

• Others

