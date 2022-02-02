Sports Equipment Market worth USD 143104.75 million by 2030 : Fatpos Global

Sports Equipment Market to surpass USD 143104.75 million by 2031 from USD 78683.2 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.16% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Sports Equipment Market –Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 143104.75 million by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, Sports Equipment Market to surpass USD 35982.46 million by 2031 from USD 78683.2 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.16% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. The broad expansion, together with increasing inclination towards sports and rise in technology, should enhance to the demand for Sports Equipment Market. The rising demand for such a friendly and convenience product and rising consumption of sports Equipment in emerging countries are making the growth during the timeframe.

“Rising awareness in terms of overall health and fitness is one of the main growth components for stimulants of the market. In addition to this, continuous improvement in materials used for the manufacturing of sports equipment are helping enhance product performance, thus boosting the demand rate. For instance, with advancement in sensor technologies, consumers are increasingly demanding equipment that can provide them with applicable vision into performance”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Sports Equipment Market: Key Players

• Aldi Einkauf GmbH & Co oHG

• Rallye SA

• Lidl Dienstleistung GmbH & Co KG

• FILA Holdings Corporation

• BasicNet SpA

• Carrefour SA

• Aeon Co., Ltd

• Mizuno Corporation

• Seven & I Holdings Co. Ltd

• Globeride, Inc.

• Other prominent players

Sports Equipment are the apparatuses, material, apparel, tools, and gear used to contest in a sport and varies depending on the sports. Wearing an appropriate gear lessens the chance of getting injured, enabling you to focus more on the game and not worry about accidents that might happen. Equipment required for engaging in a sport such as balls, bats, skates, ropes, weights, and devices to guard sportspersons during their performance such as masks, gloves, mouthpieces, and many others are called Sports Equipments.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Sports Equipment Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Sports Equipment Market is segmented by Product Type into Ball Games, Ball Over Net Games, Fitness/ strength Equipment, Athletic Training Equipment; By Distribution Channel into Online Market, Retail/ Stationery Shops, and others; by End User into Household and Commercial; Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Sports Equipment Market Segments:

By Product Type

• Ball Games

• Ball Over Net Games

• Fitness/ Strength Equipment

• Athletic Training Equipment

By Type

• Racing Sports

• Ball Sports

• Water Sports

• Extreme Sports

• Others

By End-User

• Household

• Commercial

