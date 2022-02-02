Vehicle Crash Closes I-80 E/B in Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound are closed and there is a lane restriction on Interstate 80 westbound in Columbia County, due to a vehicle crash. Motorists can expect Interstate 80 eastbound to be closed at mile marker 232 (Buckhorn Exit) in Columbia County. Motorists traveling westbound can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed at mile marker 234.

A detour for eastbound traffic using Route 42, Route 11, and Route 487 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-328-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov

###