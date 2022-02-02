At 6.1% CAGR, High Purity Methane Gas Market Size To Hit USD USD 11.2 Billion In 2030, Fatpos Global

Global High Purity Methane Gas Market to surpass USD 11.2 billion by 2030 from USD 6.6 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.1% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “High Purity Methane Gas Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 6.1% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, due to its unique qualities, high purity methane gas finds employment in a variety of end-use industries, including electrical and electronics, chemical, oil and gas, automotive and transportation, medicinal, and others. This is expected to surge growth of the market for high purity methane gas.

“High purity gases are utilized in silicon wafers, integrated circuits (IC), semiconductors, and solar cell devices, among other electronic components. Low optical absorbance, high electrical conductivity, high charge mobility, flexibility, and bendability are all features of graphene, which is made from high purity methane gas. Carbon atoms are organized in a honeycomb configuration in graphene, which is only one atom thick. Microchips and transistors, both fundamental components in almost all electrical devices, are made from graphene. As a result, the market for high purity methane gas is being driven by the growing use of graphene for electronic components and semiconductors, as well as the increasing capacity of installed semiconductors, integrated circuits used in various electronic equipment, and the development of new technologies.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global High Purity Methane Gas: Key Players

• BASF

• Osaka Gas

• Sumitomo Seika

• Linde Plc.

• Air Liquide

• Matheson Tri-Gas Inc

• Xergi

• Other Prominent Players

High-purity methane gas is used in the manufacturing process of electronics devices like silicon wafers, solar cells, semiconductors, and electronic components. In the fields of cutting-edge technologies such as nanoparticle diamond, graphene, and monocrystal diamond, high-purity methane gas is garnering interest. Because of its low cost, great efficiency, and low striking voltage, high-purity methane gas is employed in fluorescent tubes for lighting reasons in this business.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global High Purity Methane Gas Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global High Purity Methane Gas market is segmented by type into Chemical synthesis, Heat detection, Hydrogen Fuel, and Others. Global High Purity Methane Gas market is divided by application into Medical, Automotive, Defense, Electronics, and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

High Purity Methane Gas Segments:

By Type

• Chemical synthesis

• Heat detection

• Hydrogen Fuel

• Others

By Application

• Medical

• Automotive

• Defense

• Electronics

• Others

