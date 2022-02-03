InterContinental Music Awards Announces New ICON Award with $1000 Cash Prize For One Iconic Global Winner

NOW OPEN FOR ENTRIES! The ICMA winners are announced in July 2022, celebrate the organization's 10th Anniversary with a new ICON Award and $1000 Cash Prize The ICMA 2021 Winners represent the organizations commitment to diversity, inclusiveness and the global music community. Shahed Mohseni Zonoozi, Founder and Executive Director, InterContinental Music Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Who wouldn't love to be a music ICON? Today, InterContinental Music Awards (ICMA) Founder and Executive Director, Shahed Mohseni Zonoozi, announced that the 2022 InterContinental Music Awards are celebrating ten years of concerts and competitions by adding the "ICON" Award, with a $1000 Cash Prize to go to the recipient. Essentially, this new, highest award level is akin to "Best in Show" on a global music level, and will be chosen from the pool of Official Winners from every continent. Entries are open now for the world’s most diverse and inclusive music awards; musicians can enter their ICMA submission through 12:00 midnight on April 15, 2022 PST at https://www.submit.intercontinentalmusicawards.com/ The ICMAs are unique in their global scope, inviting performers, songwriters and producers to submit music according to the genre and continent where they believe their music is best suited to compete. For instance, an Iranian woman who dreams of performing K-Pop can submit her music to compete in Korea under the K-Pop category. A rapper from Norway can submit to compete in North American Hip Hop category. The ICMA's mission is to lower geographical barriers, and to embrace music as a tool for unity. As a bonus, they also offer the new cash prize and meaningful music education opportunities to winners and finalists.The InterContinental Music Awards is a Los Angeles-based music competition that annually rewards and recognizes musical talent worldwide. Entries are categorized by geographical continent or region, as well as by musical genre, and are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with years of experience working in the Hollywood music, entertainment, film and media industries. Winners receive $1000 cash, career-boosting prizes, including a full scholarship into the DIY Music School, one-on-one coaching and mentoring from members of the judging panel, the opportunity to pitch for sync licensing, a chance to perform in the InterContinental Concert Series, discounts on CD Baby, and more.Available for interviews and commentary on the ICMA awards are:- Shahed Mohseni Zonoozi, ICMA Executive Director- Judging Panel Members in various genres- Past ICMA inners who have advanced in their careers due the awards benefitsTimeline: Regular Deadline ($45 per entry): April 15, 2022Nominees Notified: June 2022Winners Announced: July 2022Sponsorship opportunities in categories including media, musical instruments, production gear, music education, fashion, beauty, hospitality and more are available for the ICMA awards, which reach thousands of active musicians each year through its newsletter and social marketing activities. Please contact Beth Hilton (at) The B Company (dot) com to explore options or to request a copy of our sponsorship deck.Find the Official Submission form here: https://www.submit.intercontinentalmusicawards.com/ To report any technical issues regarding online submissions, please email: submit@intercontinentalmusicawards.comFor updates, reminders, and special discount promotions, sign up for newsletter reminders at https://www.intercontinentalmusicawards.com Follow the ICMAs on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter and Spotify:Media inquiries and interview requests may be directed to Beth Hilton (at) The B Company (dot) com.About the Awards:Founded in 2011 by Shahed Mohseni Zonoozi, InterContinental Music Awards is committed to upholding music diversity and promoting unity among all people on earth. The awards program is open to musicians worldwide, who compete with their peers in geographic regions and in over 145 music genres. To-date, ICMA has recognized over 220 talented musicians in over 35 countries. Winners benefit from the educational and promotional opportunities that ICMA provides, enabling them to advance their music careers. Visit https://www.intercontinentalmusicawards.com/music-competition/ About Shahed Mohseni Zonoozi:Shahed Mohseni Zonoozi is the founder and the executive director of the InterContinental Music Awards, the world's most cultural and inclusive music and songwriting competition. He is also an award-winning musician, inventor and entrepreneur, based in Los Angeles. For more information, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/shahedmohseni/

Official Video: An overview of the ICMA 2022 Awards!