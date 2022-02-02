Juvenile Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1000618

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Bulle

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Mansfield Union High School, Jericho, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, the Vermont State Police learned of a potential threat made to the Mount Mansfield Union High School community by a student. The state police takes all reports of school threats seriously and initiated a response that involved coordinating with school officials and identifying and speaking with the parties involved. Investigation shows there is no ongoing threat to the school community. Due to the ages of those involved in this matter, no further information is available from the state police. Questions should be directed to school officials.

Captain Lance Burnham

Vermont State Police

Emergency Communications Commander

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111 X2009