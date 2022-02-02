Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,959 in the last 365 days.

Juvenile Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 22A1000618

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr Bulle

                              

STATION:  VSP Williston   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Mansfield Union High School, Jericho, VT

                        

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, the Vermont State Police learned of a potential threat made to the Mount Mansfield Union High School community by a student. The state police takes all reports of school threats seriously and initiated a response that involved coordinating with school officials and identifying and speaking with the parties involved. Investigation shows there is no ongoing threat to the school community. Due to the ages of those involved in this matter, no further information is available from the state police. Questions should be directed to school officials.

 

 

Captain Lance Burnham

Vermont State Police

Emergency Communications Commander

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111 X2009

 

You just read:

Juvenile Incident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.