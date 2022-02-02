Juvenile Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1000618
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Bulle
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mount Mansfield Union High School, Jericho, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, the Vermont State Police learned of a potential threat made to the Mount Mansfield Union High School community by a student. The state police takes all reports of school threats seriously and initiated a response that involved coordinating with school officials and identifying and speaking with the parties involved. Investigation shows there is no ongoing threat to the school community. Due to the ages of those involved in this matter, no further information is available from the state police. Questions should be directed to school officials.
Captain Lance Burnham
Vermont State Police
Emergency Communications Commander
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111 X2009