Governor Pritzker Announces New Computing Facility in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, February 1 - Governor JB Pritzker today announced the State of Illinois has acquired nearly 10 acres of land in the Dirksen Business Park located at 2900 Dotmar for a purchase price of $1.55 million, to construct a new Central Computing Facility (CCF) for the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology.

"As governor, I've sought to bring efficiency and modernization to state government, and this new data center is a key asset in that endeavor," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Through this new facility, we're enhancing the State of Illinois' digital infrastructure and doing so while bringing hundreds of new jobs to the east side of Springfield. I want to recognize Senator Doris Turner for her leadership in bringing this development to the region."

DoIT's current central computing facility in Springfield is inefficient and dated. DoIT is working with the Illinois Capital Development Board and the Illinois Department of Central Management Services to build the new CCF in the Springfield area.

"With the evolution of technology and DoIT's continuing modernization of digital assets, the current data center has grown less suitable for our needs," said Jennifer Ricker, Acting Secretary for DoIT. "A modern, efficient, and secure data center will allow Illinois to continue to be a leader in technology and innovation."

Governor Pritzker's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the first in nearly a decade, appropriated nearly $80.5 million to CDB, who will oversee the project's design and construction with Exp U.S. Services, serving as the architect of record. The new facility will be programmed to achieve, at a minimum, LEED Silver Certification for data centers.

CMS, who will serve as the owner and property manager of the facility, researched property in the area and subsequently issued a Request for Information (RFI) on June 9, 2021 for the purchase of vacant land within the City of Springfield to construct a CCF. The selected 9.4 acre site is located within an Enterprise Zone and offers access to a fiber network, synergies to nearby State offices, and close proximity to transportation options.

"This investment is further evidence the State of Illinois is striving to deliver the best, most cutting-edge infrastructure to support our operations," said Janel L. Forde, Director for the Department of Central Management Services. "The new state-of-the-art facility will be built with the most advanced infrastructure technology, and designed with the highest standards of redundancy, resiliency, and reliability."

"The relocation of the Central Computing Facility is a game changer for the East Side of Springfield - an area I was proud to represent on the Springfield City Council," said State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield). "The new data center will spur additional economic development to the area and expand our technological opportunities. I am proud and thankful that Governor Pritzker is prioritizing Springfield in the ambitious Rebuild Illinois Project."

The relocation of the CCF to the East Side of the City will also bring hundreds of State jobs to the area, spur economic development, and ensure the State's technology infrastructure keeps pace as technologies advance.

The historic Rebuild Illinois capital plan passed with bipartisan super-majorities will invest $45 billion in roads, bridges, railways, universities, early childhood centers, and state facilities that will create and support an estimated 540,000 jobs over the life of the six-year plan and revitalize local economies across the State.