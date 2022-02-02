Sphereworth releases part of sealed video game population report
Games released on its website are Sega Saturn, Super Nintendo, NES, Nintendo 64, and more.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company has invested heavily in video games because they are real assets. Creators and developers from teams took months and years to bring these games to life. The supply chain of new sealed games from these systems that are no longer sold in stores is extremely low. Demand comes from speed runners, long play, streamers, collectors, and investors. Sphereworth is not as particular with the box or seal, and believes the largest factor of a sealed game is the disc or cartridge is not touched by human hands. Looking for a certain seam, security label, or strip is primarily what the business searches for. At the current moment, there are no plans to have any game graded.
