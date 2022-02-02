Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,904 in the last 365 days.

Sphereworth releases part of sealed video game population report

Nintendo NES Controllers OEM Factory Sealed

NES Nintendo Controllers OEM Factory Sealed

Castlevania III 3 Dracula's Curse Nintendo NES OEM Factory Sealed Brand New

Castlevania III Dracula's Curse Nintendo NES OEM Factory Sealed Brand New

California Games Nintendo NES Brand New OEM Factory Sealed

California Games Nintendo NES Brand New OEM Factory Sealed

Games released on its website are Sega Saturn, Super Nintendo, NES, Nintendo 64, and more.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company has invested heavily in video games because they are real assets. Creators and developers from teams took months and years to bring these games to life. The supply chain of new sealed games from these systems that are no longer sold in stores is extremely low. Demand comes from speed runners, long play, streamers, collectors, and investors. Sphereworth is not as particular with the box or seal, and believes the largest factor of a sealed game is the disc or cartridge is not touched by human hands. Looking for a certain seam, security label, or strip is primarily what the business searches for. At the current moment, there are no plans to have any game graded.

Photos and information can be found at www.sphereworth.com

No Limit LLC is a registered business in the great Silver State of Nevada. Sphereworth is the legal DBA. All investing involves risk and possible losses.
Press Contact: support@sphereworth.com

Michael Vargo
Sphereworth
+1 702-622-8240
support@sphereworth.com

You just read:

Sphereworth releases part of sealed video game population report

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.