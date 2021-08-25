Putter From Contest Before PGA Tournament of Champions for Sale With Name Engravings: Sinatra Hope Crosby Winchell
Back of putter from Desert Inn putting contest that took place before the PGA Tournament of Champions with engravings of Frank Sinatra Bing Crosby Bob Hope Wilbur Clark
Comes from the Putting contest that took place before the PGA Tournament of Champions at the The Desert Inn located in Las Vegas, Nevada between 1953-1966.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the putting contest that took place before the PGA Tournament of Champions at The Desert Inn hosted by Wilbur Clark comes a custom-made putter with the engraved names of celebrities, Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Walter Winchell, and Bob Hope. Sphereworth took the honor of purchasing this from the estate of Wilbur Clark. Clark owned the Desert Inn at the time the event was hosted. There was legal proof of purchase from the estate.
The two red stones were professionally set on each side with a star in the middle of this Wilson putter. The plating has worn off over the years as it appears someone had been using this on the course before Sphereworth acquired it. The advantage of the plating fading off shows the craftsmanship of how the two red stones were mounted. The star on the putter has five genuine diamonds that surround one clear stone that is not a diamond. The two red stones have not been tested for synthetics, heat, or treatment. Removal may affect the original appearance of this beautiful keepsake. It appears this putter was the award for winning the putting contest.
Journalism, Entertainment, Golf, and Vegas Memorabilia all in one piece. At this time, it's the only one known in existence. Sphereworth has seen other putters sell in the six-figure range, but this piece is American history at its finest. This is no backup or commemorative quantity produced item which possibly increases the value to far above the asking price. The company can provide photos from the event, but can not identify the year this putter was awarded.
Asking price for the putter is $1.5 Million and will consider reasonable offers. High-resolution photos and additional information is available at www.sphereworth.com
No Limit LLC is a registered business in the great Silver State of Nevada. Sphereworth is the legal DBA. All investing involves risk and possible losses. All items being offered in this press release are sold as is where is with absolutely no returns or refunds.
