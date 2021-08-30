Historic putter for sale announced by company Sphereworth - No others in existence at the moment
Inscribed Winner Putting Contest: Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, and Walter WinchellLAS VEGA, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sphereworth is announcing the sale of possibly the rarest putter to ever come on the market. A putting contest took place in Las Vegas before the PGA Tournament of Champions. This is the putter from that event. The company purchased this directly from the estate of Wilbur Clark who owned the Desert Inn. Clark hosted the Tournament of Champions and other events such as the putting contest with many high-profile celebrities attending.
This is the custom award for winning the putting contest with the names of Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, and Walter Winchell inscribed on the front of the putter.
The company has had offers to consign the piece but will sell it directly at the moment. Sphereworth believes this is possibly one of the most treasured putters ever for sale from the 20th century. Golf, Music, Movie, Vegas, and Journalism. This is not a multi-produced commemorative piece which makes it historic. The year could not be identified. Supply and demand are the major principle here. There may be others, but after years of extensive research, not one has come on the market.
Part of the gold plate has come off which shows the craftsmanship of how the two red stones were custom set into the putter. This grip does show the proper aging and is in good condition. Two red stones were professionally set on each side with a custom star in the middle of this putter. Star has five genuine diamonds surrounding one clear stone that is not a diamond. Red stones have not been tested for synthetic, heat, or treatment.
The price is $1,500,000.00 with best offers being considered. Sales tax applies. Photos and information can be found at www.sphereworth.com
Sphereworth is grateful and thankful to any journalist, news stations, social influencers, or others who cover this article. Sphereworth has made over 50 donation drops in the past five years and has the donation slips on hand. Regardless of the putter selling, the company will still continue to make contributions.
Investing can result in financial losses. The company encourages any interested party to contact us directly with any questions. The item listed is sold as is where is with absolutely no returns or refunds. Sphereworth has sold over 7000 items on one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the world. The company is currently having its website professionally redesigned.
No Limit LLC is a registered and current business in The Great Silver State of Nevada. Sphereworth is the DBA.
Press Contact: Michael Vargo Email: support@sphereworth.com Phone: 702-622-8240
