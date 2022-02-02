Submit Release
NDOT Launches Cultural Resources Latino Project and Seeks Input to Inform Future Projects

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and contractor Mead & Hunt are working to develop a Multiple Property Documentation Form (MPDF) for Latino-related properties in Nevada with a primary focus on Las Vegas and Reno. NDOT and Mead & Hunt are kicking off the project on Feb. 1, and plan to host informal meetings with Latino community groups across Nevada to engage the community in this important effort. 

“This is an exciting new project that will pave the way for similar DOT projects throughout the country to preserve the rich cultural fabric of our communities across Nevada,” said Cliff Creger, Chief of Cultural Resources at the Nevada Department of Transportation. “We are seeking input from the public on the important people and places to northern and southern Nevada’s Latino communities.”

The resulting work, an MPDF, seeks to reflect the way the Latino community defines importance and use of properties and how properties have a direct association with the themes and their chronological periods in the historic contexts and/or which physical features convey distinctive design features. The goal of the project is to build relationships, integrate the outreach findings and program into the MPDF, develop a historical context for future transportation projects in Nevada.

Currently in the public outreach phase, we are reaching out to local communities to explain the importance of this study and how it will inform future transportation projects across the state.

This project aims to understand, explore, and propose criteria that can be better used to evaluate eligibility based on the Latino community’s unique past, standards, and values. 

Members of the public can submit documents, photos and locations anonymously using this interactive map of Nevada.

“At the Nevada Department of Transportation, we understand that the architectural history representation of the Latino culture is unique to its own past and can be understood from its own standards and values,” Creger said.

For more information, email latinoproject@dot.nv.gov or visit https://bit.ly/nv-latino-history.

