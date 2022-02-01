St Albans Barracks // DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2000482

TROOPER: Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 02/01/2022 at 1230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Frontage Rd, Swanton VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Michelle Frank

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton , VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/01/2022, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a crash on Frontage Rd in Swanton VT. The operator, identified as Michelle Frank, was taken to the hospital following the crash. Subsequent investigation revealed Frank was impaired from alcohol consumption. Frank was taken to the VSP St Albans Barracks where she was processed and ultimately released on citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 02/15/2022 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/15/21 at 0830

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: Attached

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993