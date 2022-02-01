St Albans Barracks // DUI Crash
CASE#: 22A2000482
TROOPER: Christopher Finley
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/01/2022 at 1230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Frontage Rd, Swanton VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Michelle Frank
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton , VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/01/2022, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a crash on Frontage Rd in Swanton VT. The operator, identified as Michelle Frank, was taken to the hospital following the crash. Subsequent investigation revealed Frank was impaired from alcohol consumption. Frank was taken to the VSP St Albans Barracks where she was processed and ultimately released on citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 02/15/2022 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/15/21 at 0830
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: Attached
