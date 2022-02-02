Microbe Formulas Names February ‘Heavy Metals Awareness Month’

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Recognizing the Importance of Education Around Heavy Metals and Health, Microbe Is Focusing on Sharing Related Content During February

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heavy metals are a common topic in the natural health world. With conflicting information coming from every direction, health company Microbe Formulas is claiming February as their ‘Heavy Metals Awareness Month’ to shed light on the subject as it relates to health products.

Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of Microbe, says, “Some metals are naturally occurring elements and are impossible to avoid 100%. Different types of metals can be tolerated in different amounts, and each metal is regulated differently in the health product industry. This topic is beyond complicated, and we are looking forward to sharing our knowledge to provide some clarity.”

In the health product industry, there are no set regulations around heavy metals. Because of this, health companies like Microbe look to NSF standards. These standards specify healthy levels for each type of metal and are stricter than other mainstream guidelines.

Dr. Todd Watts, co-founder and CEO of Microbe, adds, “Our top priority is providing effective health solutions that are safe for our customers. Our health products are tested as raw ingredients and then again after being encapsulated to ensure they meet industry standards. If at any stage we do not meet these standards, we reject the lot and do not offer them to the public. Quality is everything to us.”

Throughout the month of February, Microbe intends to educate on heavy metals through all communication mediums, including their social media accounts, press releases, and website (https://microbeformulas.com/). To see the social media content, you can follow Microbe on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, VP of Communications for Microbe, at shawnda.huffman@microbeformulas.com.