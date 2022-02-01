CellCore Biosciences Names February ‘Heavy Metals Awareness Month’
Recognizing the Importance of Education Around Heavy Metals and Health, CellCore Is Focusing on Sharing Related Content During February
Our top priority is providing effective health solutions that are safe for our customers. ”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heavy metals are a common topic in the natural health world. With conflicting information coming from every direction, health company CellCore Biosciences is claiming February as their ‘Heavy Metals Awareness Month’ to shed light on the subject as it relates to health products.
— Dr. Todd Watts, co-founder and CEO of CellCore
Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of CellCore, says, “Some metals are naturally occurring elements and are impossible to avoid 100%. Different types of metals can be tolerated in different amounts, and each metal is regulated differently in the health product industry. This topic is beyond complicated, and we are looking forward to sharing our knowledge to provide some clarity.”
In the health product industry, there are no set regulations around heavy metals. Because of this, health companies like CellCore look to NSF standards. These standards specify healthy levels for each type of metal and are stricter than other mainstream standards.
Dr. Todd Watts, co-founder and CEO of CellCore, adds, “Our top priority is providing effective health solutions that are safe for our customers. Our health products are tested as raw ingredients and then again after being encapsulated to ensure they meet industry standards. We hope we can help our practitioners and their patients better understand how to read product testing results and clarify what to look for.”
Throughout the month of February, CellCore intends to educate on heavy metals through all communication mediums, including their social media accounts, press releases, a keynote video from their founding doctors, and a webinar featuring multiple experts on the topic.
To see the social media content, you can follow CellCore on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn. The webinar will be broadcasted live on February 24th and is intended for health practitioners. To find out more about CellCore and stay up-to-date on our latest education, go here.
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
