Applications Now Being Accepted for the Community Airport Partnership Program

February 1, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is now accepting applications for the Community Airport Partnership (CAP) program. CAP is administered through the Ministry of Highways. Under the program, communities can apply for up to $275,000 in grants for rehabilitation and improvements.

"Our community airports are important to our provincial economy," Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw said. "The program provides grants to municipal governments to improve community airports by helping offset costs associated with rehabilitation and upgrades."

Community airports secure the safety of our communities through supporting services like Air Ambulance and firefighting.

Projects are approved based on criteria focused on improving safety, extending life cycle of the asset, airport utilization, economic benefits associated with the project and partnership opportunities.

The Government of Saskatchewan contributed a record $1.5 million to improvements at 17 community airports in the 2021-22 Budget. The additional funds came from government's two-year $7.5 billion stimulus program.

Applications are now open for Community Airport Partnership grants available in 2022-23. Interested communities can apply at www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/transportation/airports/community-airport-partnership-cap-program. The deadline for applications is 5 pm on March 13, 2022.

Since 2007-08, the ministry has committed to investing more than $10.5 million with a total of 42 different communities and RMs having benefited from the CAP program.

