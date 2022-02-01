Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,941 in the last 365 days.

Applications Now Being Accepted for the Community Airport Partnership Program

CANADA, February 1 - Released on February 1, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is now accepting applications for the Community Airport Partnership (CAP) program. CAP is administered through the Ministry of Highways. Under the program, communities can apply for up to $275,000 in grants for rehabilitation and improvements.  

"Our community airports are important to our provincial economy," Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw said.  "The program provides grants to municipal governments to improve community airports by helping offset costs associated with rehabilitation and upgrades."

Community airports secure the safety of our communities through supporting services like Air Ambulance and firefighting.

Projects are approved based on criteria focused on improving safety, extending life cycle of the asset, airport utilization, economic benefits associated with the project and partnership opportunities.  

The Government of Saskatchewan contributed a record $1.5 million to improvements at 17 community airports in the 2021-22 Budget.  The additional funds came from government's two-year $7.5 billion stimulus program.

Applications are now open for Community Airport Partnership grants available in 2022-23.  Interested communities can apply at www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/transportation/airports/community-airport-partnership-cap-program. The deadline for applications is 5 pm on March 13, 2022.  

Since 2007-08, the ministry has committed to investing more than $10.5 million with a total of 42 different communities and RMs having benefited from the CAP program.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Steve Shaheen Highways Saskatoon Phone: 306-260-9159 Email: steve.shaheen@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Applications Now Being Accepted for the Community Airport Partnership Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.