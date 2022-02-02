Brook Furniture Rental Wins CHPA 2022 Tower of Excellence Award
CHPA names Brook Associate Partner of the YearLAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brook Furniture Rental, a nationwide online service providing furniture, décor, and housewares via its hassle-free rental model, was named winner of the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA) 2022 Tower of Excellence Award for Company of the Year (Associate Partner). CHPA recognizes the top corporate housing companies and partners for their achievements and successes with its annual awards ceremony.
The 2022 Tower of Excellence Awards luncheon was held February 1 at the CHPA Annual Conference in Tampa, Florida, bringing together the best of the best in the corporate housing industry. Nathan Sanders, Brook CEO and President, and Julius Milani, Brook Vice President, National Accounts, were present to accept the award. An independent panel of 3-5 experienced professionals reviews the awards submissions according to the objective criteria set forth for each category.
“We are honored and humbled to receive this recognition from CHPA,” said Sanders. “We are extremely proud of our team. At the heart of Brook’s efforts and mission, people matter most. We’re dedicated to fully supporting our partners in the corporate housing industry and building strong relationships.”
Through commitment, professionalism, and respect—core values of CHPA—Brook shares and exemplifies CHPA’s mission. In 2021, Brook invested heavily in agile technology solutions, including personalized digital packages and customizable platforms with access to unique pricing offers, logistics, concierge services, and design consultation—all while continuing to deliver unparalleled service to Brook’s customers.
CHPA is the only trade association dedicated exclusively to the corporate housing industry. The association continually strives to uphold the highest standards in business and professionalism; provide valuable insight, knowledge, and resources to the industry; and increase visibility among related industries. Find out more at www.chpaonline.org.
About Brook Furniture Rental
Brook Furniture Rental offers furniture, decor, and home essentials to match every style and need, delivered in as little as 1-2 business days. You can refresh your space, get up to speed on the latest trends, or upgrade to higher-quality pieces—all while showing the planet some love by keeping furniture out of landfills. Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois with distribution centers nationwide, Brook is the sustainable and flexible way to take your home from unfurnished to unforgettable. Get started at www.bfr.com.
Jaclyn Moriarty
Brook Furniture Rental
marketing@bfr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn