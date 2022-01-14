Reservation Software adds Brook Furniture Rental to its revolutionary ecosystem
IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reservation Software, a disruptor in property reservation technology, announced today that it had signed an agreement with Brook Furniture Rental to become the first partner in their revolutionary new ecosystem. The announcement creates an innovative solution for vacation rental owners, corporate housing providers, and others in the accommodations space to provide high-quality furnishings in their units, all unified in one platform.
Reservation Software is a SaaS solution that has re-imagined the property reservation technological landscape. By creating a fully integrated business process platform that efficiently manages the utility of a rental from a single unit to a network of properties, Reservation Software has changed how property owners, corporate housing managers, supplier partners, and guests interact with one another.
Partnering with Brook and their highly regarded service delivery and customizable solutions, Reservation Software has added another tool to their arsenal that differentiates them in the competitive property management technology field. Brook is consistently rated as the most responsive and most reliable option, with one of the highest satisfaction ratings in the industry.
“We’re in the same business of making life easier for property owners and housing providers,” said Nathan Sanders, President & CEO at Brook Furniture Rental. “Our partnership opens up their clients to Brook’s selection of stylish furniture options and hassle-free delivery solutions.”
Reservation Software brings together technology rock stars who have made it their mission to create multi-tenant SaaS platforms in multiple industries. Similarly, Brook continues to stay at the forefront of the industry by developing data-driven tech solutions, including real-time inventory updates and sharper insights into delivery capacity. By coming together in one ecosystem, clients will have a seamless, intuitive experience for their entire portfolio of properties.
Brook Furniture Rental offers furniture, decor, and home essentials to match every style and need, delivered in as little as 1-2 business days. You can refresh your space, get up to speed on the latest trends, or upgrade to higher-quality pieces—all while showing the planet some love by keeping furniture out of landfills. Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, with distribution centers nationwide, Brook is the sustainable and flexible way to take your home from unfurnished to unforgettable. Get started at www.bfr.com.
