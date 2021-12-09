SplitSpot and Brook Furniture Rental Partner to Give Renters Easy Access to Furnished Apartments
The new partnership allows renters to explore furniture rental options with ease as they browse flexible apartment solutions
We’re in the same business of making life easier for renters.”LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SplitSpot, an online platform that aims to make leasing an apartment easier and more comfortable for renters and landlords alike, has announced its partnership with Brook Furniture Rental, a leading online service providing furniture, décor, and home essentials via its hassle-free rental model. The partnership gives renters the opportunity to easily furnish their new apartments with customized packages.
Stress-free and user-friendly, SplitSpot and Brook share a mission to streamline the experience of searching for—and furnishing—a place to live. Available in Boston, New York City, Washington D.C., and Seattle, SplitSpot offers apartments for every preference, from cost and location to size and amenities, and gives renters the ability to choose shorter-term leases instead of a traditional 12-month agreement. SplitSpot’s easy-to-use platform features 3D virtual apartment tours and remote showings, and renters can even meet pre-vetted roommates before signing a lease.
Renters who sign a lease through SplitSpot can now get access to Brook’s wide selection of furniture to outfit their space item by item, room by room, or by entire apartment, with flexible leases spanning from one month to a year. Brook also offers free professional design service, white glove delivery, and assembly of all items.
“We’re in the same business of making life easier for renters,” says Julius Milani, Vice President, National Accounts at Brook Furniture Rental. “SplitSpot offers a model that makes it simple for renters to find accommodations and roommates, and Brook is here to help their renters build their ideal space.”
“Brook is a natural partner for SplitSpot, as we can now offer a convenient and hassle-free way for our renters to make their apartments truly feel like home,” says Ernesto Gaxha, co-founder of SplitSpot. “Furnishing a new apartment can feel overwhelming, but with Brook, our residents can eliminate that headache and focus on enjoying their new space.”
About SplitSpot
Founded in 2019, SplitSpot enables a trusted, flexible, and streamlined rental process for both tenants and landlords. SplitSpot's platform modernizes the apartment rental experience: convenient listings, lower fees, and flexible leases, all while providing landlords with quality tenants and reduced vacancy. SplitSpot works to improve accessibility for housing while providing landlords quality tenants. The company is based in Somerville, MA, and currently serves tenants and landlords in the Boston, New York City, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. areas. Learn more at www.splitspot.com.
About Brook Furniture Rental
Brook Furniture Rental offers furniture, décor, and home essentials to match every style and need, delivered in as little as 1-2 business days. You can refresh your space, get up to speed on the latest trends, or upgrade to higher-quality pieces—all while showing the planet some love by keeping furniture out of landfills. Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois with distribution centers nationwide, Brook is the sustainable and flexible way to take your home from unfurnished to unforgettable. Get started at www.bfr.com.
