2/15/2022: Supplemental Benefit Reimbursement Form (SBR Form) due.
A fire relief association must pay a supplemental benefit to each volunteer firefighter who receives a lump sum distribution of pension or retirement benefits. Both payments must be made from your relief association’s special fund. For each recipient, the amount of the supplemental benefit is equal to 10 percent of their lump sum distribution or $1,000, whichever is less.
In the case of a payment to a qualifying survivor, a relief association must pay a supplemental survivor benefit equal to 20 percent of the lump sum distribution or $2,000, whichever is less. Please see the Form SBR Instructions for more information on qualifying survivors.
The state will reimburse you for the total amount of supplemental benefits paid out of your special fund in the preceding calendar year. Report this amount to us on Form SBR.
You just read:
2/15/2022: Supplemental Benefit Reimbursement Form (SBR Form) due.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.