Zinda Law Group Partner Named to Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum
Attorney Neil Solomon has received one of the highest honors for personal injury lawyers.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zinda Law Group, PLLC., a national personal injury and trial law firm, is proud to announce that firm partner Neil Solomon was recently accepted into the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Established in 1993, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum (including the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum) is one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the country. Membership is limited to lawyers who have won multimillion-dollar verdicts. Less than one percent of trial lawyers are members of the organization.
“I am thrilled to be admitted into the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. It is one of the most fulfilling parts of the job knowing that you are achieving life-changing results for your clients,” Solomon said. "I look forward to continuing to put in the work and achieving results for clients moving forward."
Zinda Law Group, founded by John C. "Jack" Zinda, handles personal injury cases exclusively, including car accidents, trucking accidents, wrongful death, dog bite cases, motorcycle accidents, premises liability, burn injuries, brain injuries and more. Inc. magazine named the firm to the "Inc. 5000," which features the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America every year. Zinda Law Group was the only personal injury firm in Central Texas selected for the 2018 list.
Along with Zinda and Solomon, firm partners Joe Caputo and Burgess Williams lead the firm in its mission to provide compassionate and effective legal representation for injured clients. Zinda Law Group currently has offices throughout Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Florida. The firm continues to grow steadily, with over 30 attorneys and more than 70 staff members.
Zinda Law Group is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices across Colorado, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida. For more information, visit www.zdfirm.com or call (888) 988-7063.
