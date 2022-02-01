TekPartners Wins ClearlyRated’s 2022 Best of Staffing Client 5 Year and 10 Year Diamond Awards for Service Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- TekPartners, a P2P Company, a leading IT staffing and solutions firm, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client 5 Year Diamond Award and the Best of Staffing Talent 10 Year Diamond Award for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. The Diamond Award distinction is awarded to firms that have won Best of Staffing Awards for at least 5 consecutive years.
Jay Bevilacqua, CEO of TekPartners, commented, “We are honored to be recognized by ClearlyRated once again, and we are proud to have achieved the Client and Talent Diamond distinctions. These awards are a testament to our effort as a team to provide our clients and candidates with the best possible experience each time they work with us. We take pride in giving each of them our best and maintaining our roots as people helping people. In today’s fast-moving world, we strive to stand out through our service by providing the highest quality service as we connect great IT talent with the organizations who need them.”
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied. Additionally, candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.
TekPartners, a P2P Company received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 73.4% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 41%. The company also received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 66.8% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 40%.
“Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!”
About TekPartners, a P2P Company
TekPartners has been a trusted and proven technology solutions firm since 2002. As an information technology partner, we offer our clients proven talent through our IT Staffing, Professional Services, and Infrastructure Solutions divisions. We understand and value the unique needs of the industry and always strive to stay above the curve. The company was founded on the following core values: Be the Best, Understand the Urgency, Never Ever Give Up, Have the Courage to Excel, and Make a Contribution. We take pride in our business model and strive to create a positive workplace environment through an exemplary culture. TekPartners continues to grow and expand with office locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Charlotte, and Milwaukee. Learn more at www.tekpartners.com.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.
About Best of Staffing
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.
Milgrim Bello
Milgrim Bello
TekPartners, a P2P Company
