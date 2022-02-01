Horatio Alger Scholarship Now Open for Student Applications 

The Horatio Alger Association awards college scholarships to students who have significant financial need and have exhibited integrity and perseverance in overcoming personal adversity. The scholarships are given to deserving students each year and range in award value from $10,000 to $25,000.

This year the Association is shifting the focus of their National and State Scholarship Programs to make the awards to high school juniors, with the goal of supporting students at an earlier age and providing them a path to achieve their dream of a college/university education. High school seniors are encouraged to apply, as well, for the specialized awards which can be found under the “Target Scholarships” tab on their scholarship website.

To apply for the Horatio Alger Scholarship Programs, the following items must be completed by March 15:

An online application at scholars.horatioalger.org

One Support Form completed online through the application process. This must be completed by an adult over the age of 21 who is not related to the applicant and who is aware of the adversities mentioned in the application. This form must be filled out online. Faxes, emails, or letters will not be accepted.

Online Certification Form. A login will be emailed to the applicant’s counselor.

High school transcript. Applicants should upload a transcript through the application. Transcripts must be submitted online and must include completed grades for the Fall 2021 semester.

Income Verification. A copy of the first page of the applicant’s parent(s) federal tax return (1040, 1040A, 1040 EZ or 1099 SSA-Social Security form) or tax transcript (request a tax transcript here www.irs.gov/Individuals/Order-a-Transcript) from 2019 is needed in order to verify income stated on the application. If an applicant’s parents were not required to file a tax return, include statement copies of any government benefits, such as Public Assistance or Disability payment documents. Income verifications may be uploaded online or sent by mail. Applicants of divorced or legally separated parents need to submit tax forms from both parents. No emails or faxes accepted.

For more information and questions, visit https://scholars.horatioalger.org/ or contact the Horatio Alger Association at (844) 422-4200,