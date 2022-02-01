Submit Release
State Police Investigate Homicide In Westminster

Maryland State Police News Release

(WESTMINSTER, MD) – A search is underway for a suspect as Maryland State Police continue their investigation into the murder of a Baltimore County man who was shot late this night in Westminster, Md. 

            The victim is identified as Kevin Lamont King, 26, of Pikesville, Md.  His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. 

            Shortly before 11:15 p.m. last night, officers from the Westminster Police Department responded to 911 calls reporting a shooting in the 100 block of S. Center Street in Westminster.  Responding officers found the victim lying on the ground in front of a building suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.  Emergency Medical Service personnel pronounced him deceased on the scene.

            The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to respond and take the lead on this investigation.  Additional assistance is being provided by State Police Criminal Enforcement Division investigators, as well as troopers from the Westminster Barrack and investigators from the Westminster Police Department. State Police crime scene technicians processed the shooting scene. 

            Investigators have been interviewing witnesses and residents in the area throughout the day.  Crime scene evidence has been transported to the State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory for analysis. 

            Investigators do not have any suspect description at this time. A motive has not been determined. The investigation is active.

            Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3001. Callers may remain anonymous.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

