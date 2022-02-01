SHARE! THE SELF-HELP AND RECOVERY EXCHANGE, APPOINTS TUAN HO TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Tuan Ho, the newest board member of SHARE!

Tuan Ho of The Interior Logic Group, Inc. to the Board of Emotional Health Association joins SHARE!, the first of its kind self-help support group agency

"Tuan’s ambition and financial organization capabilities are an incredible asset to SHARE!,” said SHARE! Founder and Executive Director Ruth Hollman. ” — Ruth Hollman

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHARE!, the first of its kind self-help support group agency, today announces the appointment of Tuan Ho of The Interior Logic Group, Inc. to the Board of Emotional Health Association--the nonprofit that operates SHARE!. Tuan will bring his expertise in streamlining systems and fundraising to further SHARE!’s mission.

Tuan is currently the Chief Financial Officer for Interior Logic Group, Inc., the top provider of outsourced interior finish and design solutions to the homebuilding industry. The Company offers tech-enabled and data-driven interior design, supply chain management, and instillation services for more than 100,000 new single-family homes annually, over the past three years. Effective April 1, 2021, the acquisition of ILG by The Blackstone Group (“Blackstone”) completed and ILG is now a Blackstone portfolio company.

Tuan previously was the Chief Financial Officer for The Bobrick Corporation, a global middle market washroom equipment manufacturer. He spent 12 years with Bobrick, where he has led the reorganization and debt restructuring of the business during the most challenging period in the company’s history.

Tuan came to Bobrick from General Electric where he held various financial leadership roles for GE’s Aviation, Industrial, Capital, and Energy businesses over a span of ten years. Tuan is a graduate of GE’s Experienced Financial Leadership Program (EFLP), a 2 1⁄2 years financial leadership development program and has an MBA from Loyola Marymount University. In 2010, Tuan was recognized by the San Fernando Valley Business Journal as CFO of the Year for his leadership at Bobrick.

"Tuan’s ambition and financial organization capabilities are an incredible asset to SHARE!,” said SHARE! Founder and Executive Director Ruth Hollman. “With Tuan on our team, SHARE! will be able to increase the number of homeless people housed and carry the message of recovery from trauma, mental health, substance abuse and homelessness further.”

"I'm looking forward to helping and making a difference,” said Tuan Ho. “I want to be a part of the solution that SHARE! is helping to solve the unhoused crisis that our city is facing"

SHARE!, started by Hollman in 1993, grew out of the frustrations in attending self-help support groups with operational and other issues that interfered with the healing process. In 2005, SHARE! launched SHARE! Collaborative Housing, a public-private solution to housing for people with disabilities that uses evidence-based, peer-to-peer practices along with self-help support groups.



About SHARE!

Since 1993, SHARE! the Self-Help and Recovery Exchange has served Los Angeles through self-help support groups and building communities which provide recovery and social support. Participants develop skills to cope with substance use, trauma, mental health disorders and dysfunctional relationships. SHARE!’s goal is to contribute to ending homelessness in Los Angeles by providing its successful model of housing those in need within the first couple of days of contact, and ensuring they are aware of the services available to them including self-help support groups. This proven formula provides homeless people a pathway out of poverty and a way back to becoming a full participant in society. For more information, please see https://shareselfhelp.org.

