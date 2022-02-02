World’s First Yellow Pages for Deals and Discounts at Ginbox

Yellow Pages for Deals and Discounts GINBOX SMART ADDRESS

Raising new heights, Ginbox has equipped itself with World’s First Yellow Pages for Deals and Discounts.

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GINBOX is an online platform known for its innovations in technology. Smart Address, GINBOX BOARD, and MagicQR are some of its unique features applicable across the globe. Raising new heights, GINBOX has equipped itself with World’s First Yellow Pages for Deals and Discounts.

What does this yellow page contain?

GINBOX yellow page is an organized space where businesses post promotional banners and discount flyers. As GINBOX offers this service without collecting any charges from the businesses, visitors get numerous deals and discounts on all types of products and services. By selecting your shopping model and the type of product required, you will be entitled to view multiple stores from both online and offline shopping sectors offering your product at impressive discounts.

How to get the best deals and discounts?

You can select the deal that excites you the most from the yellow pages for deals and discounts. You will then be guided to the store’s location or website by their Smart Address. You can place your order online or visit the store by navigating through the associated google maps. The goods from the topmost brands will be delivered to your doorstep at great deals through GINBOX. To make the whole process quick and hassle-free, create your Smart Address.

What is a GINBOX Smart Address?

It is a unique technology by GINBOX to convert your long physical address into a short distinct code. Like you create your email id, it can be created using 8-10 alphanumeric characters. Through this Smart Address, you can shop and check out from e-commerce portals easily and quickly. You can also share this Smart Address with your friends and visitors to let them reach you through google maps.

Similarly, you can also create your BOARD at GINBOX to save all your personal and professional details in one place. You can create your profile and store everything like your curriculum vitae, work samples, projects, events, marriage details, and so on. Then, you can share it with anyone whenever required at your fingertips. So, create your Smart Address and BOARD with GINBOX, let the world know about you, and connect with you.

What is MagicQR displayed on yellow pages?

MagicQR displayed on yellow pages for deals and discounts is a QR code that works by scanning through your mobile. It will give you information about all the sales and offers streaming in your area. You can find this MagicQR displayed at various shopping malls, comprising of deals running at that center. By scanning the merchant MagicQR, you get additional Reward points by GINBOX and a Special discount. Isn’t it interesting! You can find numerous deals and discounts on the yellow pages of GINBOX and also by scanning MagicQR.

Log into GINBOX and visit the world’s first yellow pages for deals and discounts to get top International brands in your budget.

