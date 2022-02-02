Millionaire Life Strategy Launches HANGOUT Masterminds
Take your business and your life to the next level with Millionaire Life Strategy
For entrepreneurs serious about achieving their 2022 goals
The first month of 2022 is gone. Are you ahead of your goals or already behind? If you want this year to be the year you achieve your biggest goals, join the HANGOUT Mastermind for entrepreneurs.”VOORSCHOTEN, NETHERLANDS, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millionaire Life Strategy, a business and mindset sales training and coaching organization, announced today it has begun enrolment for its HANGOUT Masterminds, designed for entrepreneurs who are serious about setting and achieving big goals in 2022 and beyond.
“We are all ambitious at the start of the year. Yet, typically, even as soon as a few weeks into the new year, life happens, we get distracted and before we know it, we’re off track and the whole year goes by and we never reached out goals,” says Erwin Wils, mindset coach and founder of Millionaire Life Strategy. “When we have a buddy, an accountability partner, coupled with group strategy and mindset training, that’s when we see big results. That’s what gets us over the finish line. That’s why I started HANGOUT Masterminds. To help more entrepreneurs achieve their goals.”
HANGOUT Masterminds include 2-hour monthly group meetings where teams of six set outrageous goals for themselves, their lives, and their businesses, then set a plan to achieve them. Each participant gets, and serves as, an accountability coach, and host Wils guides members to reach each milestone. Each Mastermind group will have its own private group chat on What’sApp where members can put in wins, challenges, and problems and get feedback from the others. In this first pilot, Wils will serve as a second accountability partner to ensure the groups’ complete success.
HANGOUT stands for:
Hotseat
Accountability partner
Network building
Goal setting
Observe & learn
Unconditional commitment
Together, one for all and all for one
“The first month of 2022 is gone. Are you ahead of your goals or already behind?” asks Wils. “If you want this year to be the year you achieve your goals, join the HANGOUT Mastermind pilot. In addition to the strategies, case studies, and success tools, you gain access to a host and an accountability partner committed to your success and celebrating your milestones along the way.”
The first HANGOUT Mastermind pilot launches Thursday, February 3 at 8 pm CET. This program will take place in Wils’ native language Dutch. Other masterminds in English are forming and will begin soon. The first international group will be the pilot setting the standard for the rest. This group will get special treatment because Wils wants the participants to become raving ambassadors of the program to create momentum. Since there is only room for six and Wils is offering a special discount for these pilot participants, he recommends not waiting to sign up, this will fill up quickly.
For more information, schedule time on Wils’ calendar at: https://calendly.com/erwin-wils/mastermind-intake or watch the free webinar: https://vimeo.com/667995866.
About Millionaire Life Strategy
Millionaire Life Strategy (“MLS”) launched internationally in 2018 to empower technical experts and female entrepreneurs to boost themselves and their business, transforming themselves into the person that achieves their ambitions, goals, and beyond. Last year, MLS expanded its audience to female entrepreneurs, since they face similar challenges as tech experts. Based in the Netherlands, mindset coach and founder Erwin Wils combines his mindset methodologies and coaching skills with his 25+ years of corporate experience to show his clients how they can make a positive impact in the world, live successfully, and be proud of their accomplishments, without feeling like an imposter. To learn more, visit millionairelifestrategy.com.
