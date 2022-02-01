The Buffalo Soldiers were active in the American West and Wyoming in the latter half of the nineteenth century and the early twentieth century. They served bravely in numerous wars and conflicts to include the Indian Wars, the Spanish-American War, the Philippine Insurrection, and the World Wars. Click below to learn more about the Buffalo Soldiers.
Black History Month: The Buffalo Soldiers
February 01, 2022, 20:18 GMT
