CellCore Biosciences Health Products Now Grouped Into Two New System-Focused Kits
Wellness Company Provides New Product Combinations to Optimize Health NaturallyMERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health company CellCore Biosciences has grouped their innovative products into two new product kits that are mapped to supporting specific systems essential for optimizing health.* These new kits can be taken on their own or in addition to the CellCore product protocols for more targeted support.*
The following kits will be available for practitioners to purchase on the CellCore website beginning Monday, January 31, 2022:
Detox Support Kit (CT-Biotic, CT-Iodine, CT-Minerals, HM-ET Binder)
Designed to support the body’s natural detoxification processes, as well as promote system balance, a healthy gut microbiome, and optimal kidney, liver, and thyroid function.* The Detox Support Kit also helps with energy production and immunity.*
Stomach Support Kit (Advanced TUDCA, BioToxin Binder, CT-Biotic, Para 2)
The Stomach Support Kit can assist in promoting optimal stomach and digestive function, a healthy gut terrain, and the body’s natural detoxification processes.*
Overall, these kits provide another entry point for practitioners to introduce CellCore products to their patients and to create customized care for each individual patient.*
Dr. Todd Watts, co-founder and CEO of CellCore, says, “These two new kits give our practitioners more options to help their patients address specific areas of health. This mapped out approach also allows for quicker understanding of CellCore product function and patient progress. We are excited to offer another method for facilitating hope and health, one individual at a time.”*
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health.* To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, CellCore VP of Communications at shawnda.huffman@cellcore.com.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
