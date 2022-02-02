Submit Release
Emily Sweeney, CPA, CFA Joins M. Davis & Sons as Controller

M. Davis & Sons, a 5th generation construction company, welcomes Emily Sweeney, CPA, CFE as their new Controller.

We are excited to welcome Emily to the M. Davis Team. We look forward to her bringing expertise and help us take our next steps toward a successful future.”
— Mike Gilmartin, M. Davis & Sons CFO.
WILMINGTON, DE, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M. Davis & Sons, Inc., a woman-owned, fifth generation industrial construction company, welcomes Emily V. Sweeney, CPA, CFE, as their new Controller.

With an extensive background in accounting and auditing, Emily brings her vast knowledge of financial reporting, audit/assurance, and taxation services to the M. Davis Team. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Delaware Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting and a Minor in Spanish from the University of Delaware.

“We are excited to welcome Emily to the M. Davis Team. We look forward to her bringing not only her expertise, but her work ethic, and professional demeanor to the role. Emily will help M. Davis take our next big steps toward a successful future,” said Mike Gilmartin, M. Davis & Sons CFO.

About M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

M. Davis is a 5th generation industrial construction company that is leading the way as a new breed of industrial provider for global corporations, regional leaders, and government agencies. With a focus on safety and quality workmanship, our complete construction, fabrication, and maintenance capabilities produce customized, turnkey solutions for mechanical, electrical and control systems. Our comprehensive engineering and technology solutions ensure quality, enhance output, and achieve efficiencies. M. Davis is headquartered in Delaware with additional manufacturing and engineering plants in the Mid-Atlantic region, with global reach in fabrication and manufacturing.

For more information, visit www.mdavisinc.com.

