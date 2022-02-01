Cryptocurrency Pawthereum Supports One of the Biggest Tiger Rescue Operations in Thailand's History with Gift to WFFT
EINPresswire.com/ -- To kick off the Lunar New Year, and the Year of the Tiger, animal-focused crypto project Pawthereum has donated $10,000 to Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT), located in Phetchaburi, Thailand. Pawthereum’s donation will directly support WFFT’s current effort to rescue eleven tigers as well as two bears.
One of WFFT’s primary purposes is to provide rescue and rehabilitation facilities for exploited and harmed wild animals. Animals that cannot be rehabilitated and released into the wild are able to live out their lives at WFFT. The tigers and bears being rescued have been living in poor conditions at a zoo in Phuket, Thailand. Due to COVID-19’s impact on tourist activity, the zoo can no longer take care of these thirteen animals. WFFT is stepping in to rescue these animals, but like nearly everyone across the world, they have also felt the effects of the pandemic. Pawthereum’s donation will directly benefit this rescue operation during these tough times. It will allow WFFT to take in and give the best possible care to these animals as they live out their lives.
"As a result of COVID-19, the last two years have been the toughest in WFFT's history. With few tourists and volunteers, every day has been a battle to find the funds to care for the 700+ rescued animals at our sanctuary,” said Edwin Wiek, Founder and Director of WFFT. “The knock-on effect of COVID-19 has also meant that many animal entertainment venues and zoos can no longer take care of their animals, and are asking us to step in and provide them with the life-long care they need. Without the support of animal lovers like Pawthereum, we simply wouldn't be able to rescue the 11 tigers and two bears from Phuket Zoo. The daily care, veterinary treatment, enclosures and enrichment that these animals will need for the rest of their lives are a huge financial commitment. It is only thanks to such support that these animals will finally live in natural enclosures, swim in lakes, and receive the first-class veterinary care they require. Together, we truly are changing lives."
Pawthereum has been building relationships with animal welfare organizations around the world, as well as other like-minded organizations and crypto projects since launching in October 2021. With this donation, Pawthereum has donated over $460,000 since launch. The project continues to build out their animal welfare-focused ecosystem by developing new technology and products. They recently started a weekly show called “Pawthcast” that will discuss project developments and further engage the crypto community.
“Our goal is to build an entire ecosystem that actually gives back to animal shelters and rescues,” said Community Manager John Weathers. “This entails not only developing technology and products, but also building a network of partners that will collaborate to make a positive real world impact. Supporting the people and organizations that are doing the amazing work on the ground with these animals is the core of what we do. WFFT is a top notch organization that has been impacted by the pandemic, like many have. We are proud to be part of supporting them in their current tiger and bear rescue operation as they navigate these challenging times.”
For more information about Pawthereum and their mission to bring crypto technology to the animal welfare space to save more animals, visit www.pawthereum.com.
Nawzad Amiri
One of WFFT’s primary purposes is to provide rescue and rehabilitation facilities for exploited and harmed wild animals. Animals that cannot be rehabilitated and released into the wild are able to live out their lives at WFFT. The tigers and bears being rescued have been living in poor conditions at a zoo in Phuket, Thailand. Due to COVID-19’s impact on tourist activity, the zoo can no longer take care of these thirteen animals. WFFT is stepping in to rescue these animals, but like nearly everyone across the world, they have also felt the effects of the pandemic. Pawthereum’s donation will directly benefit this rescue operation during these tough times. It will allow WFFT to take in and give the best possible care to these animals as they live out their lives.
"As a result of COVID-19, the last two years have been the toughest in WFFT's history. With few tourists and volunteers, every day has been a battle to find the funds to care for the 700+ rescued animals at our sanctuary,” said Edwin Wiek, Founder and Director of WFFT. “The knock-on effect of COVID-19 has also meant that many animal entertainment venues and zoos can no longer take care of their animals, and are asking us to step in and provide them with the life-long care they need. Without the support of animal lovers like Pawthereum, we simply wouldn't be able to rescue the 11 tigers and two bears from Phuket Zoo. The daily care, veterinary treatment, enclosures and enrichment that these animals will need for the rest of their lives are a huge financial commitment. It is only thanks to such support that these animals will finally live in natural enclosures, swim in lakes, and receive the first-class veterinary care they require. Together, we truly are changing lives."
Pawthereum has been building relationships with animal welfare organizations around the world, as well as other like-minded organizations and crypto projects since launching in October 2021. With this donation, Pawthereum has donated over $460,000 since launch. The project continues to build out their animal welfare-focused ecosystem by developing new technology and products. They recently started a weekly show called “Pawthcast” that will discuss project developments and further engage the crypto community.
“Our goal is to build an entire ecosystem that actually gives back to animal shelters and rescues,” said Community Manager John Weathers. “This entails not only developing technology and products, but also building a network of partners that will collaborate to make a positive real world impact. Supporting the people and organizations that are doing the amazing work on the ground with these animals is the core of what we do. WFFT is a top notch organization that has been impacted by the pandemic, like many have. We are proud to be part of supporting them in their current tiger and bear rescue operation as they navigate these challenging times.”
For more information about Pawthereum and their mission to bring crypto technology to the animal welfare space to save more animals, visit www.pawthereum.com.
Nawzad Amiri
Pawthereum
contact@pawthereum.com