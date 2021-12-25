Pawthereum’s 12 Days of Giving Culminates in a $25,000 Donation to North Shore Animal League America on Christmas Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pawthereum, an animal charity-centric crypto project, has made a $25,000 donation to North Shore Animal League America. The donation will help them continue their lifesaving work rescuing homeless animals and finding them responsible homes.
For 12 consecutive days, Pawthereum has been donating to one animal shelter each day as part of their “12 Days of Crypto Giving” campaign. Each day is a special celebration of the unique work being done all over the world to help animals. Today, Pawthereum honors North Shore Animal League America.
North Shore Animal League America has saved more than 1.1 million lives. As the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, they understand that a rescue isn’t complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Their innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. North Shore Animal League America reaches across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, puppy mills, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them permanent, loving homes. Learn more about their organization at their website: www.animalleague.org
“Pawthereum was born out of the idea that cryptocurrencies can be a tremendous force for good in the world,” said Pawthereum project leader Nawzad Amiri. “When crypto communities come together, anything is possible. The work North Shore Animal League America is doing is inspirational. We’re proud to bookend our 12 Days of Crypto Giving campaign with a donation that is sure to make a significant impact to animals all over America.”
This donation marks the final day of Pawthereum’s 12 Days of Giving campaign where the project donated to 12 different animal charity organizations each day for 12 consecutive days. Pawthereum donated a total of $157,500 during the 12 day campaign alone. The Pawthereum project launched in October 2021 and to date, has donated a grand total of $436,500 to shelters and rescue organizations across the world. “We’ve only just begun. We have set a foundation that will be strong far into the future. Our goal is to continue to build on that foundation, innovate, and evolve to continue to have an ever increasing positive impact in the charitable giving space. There are many more animals in need of our community’s help as we move into 2022 and beyond” said Nawzad.
For more information about Pawthereum and their mission to bring crypto technology to the animal welfare space, visit www.pawthereum.com
Nawzad Amiri
For 12 consecutive days, Pawthereum has been donating to one animal shelter each day as part of their “12 Days of Crypto Giving” campaign. Each day is a special celebration of the unique work being done all over the world to help animals. Today, Pawthereum honors North Shore Animal League America.
North Shore Animal League America has saved more than 1.1 million lives. As the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, they understand that a rescue isn’t complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Their innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. North Shore Animal League America reaches across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, puppy mills, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them permanent, loving homes. Learn more about their organization at their website: www.animalleague.org
“Pawthereum was born out of the idea that cryptocurrencies can be a tremendous force for good in the world,” said Pawthereum project leader Nawzad Amiri. “When crypto communities come together, anything is possible. The work North Shore Animal League America is doing is inspirational. We’re proud to bookend our 12 Days of Crypto Giving campaign with a donation that is sure to make a significant impact to animals all over America.”
This donation marks the final day of Pawthereum’s 12 Days of Giving campaign where the project donated to 12 different animal charity organizations each day for 12 consecutive days. Pawthereum donated a total of $157,500 during the 12 day campaign alone. The Pawthereum project launched in October 2021 and to date, has donated a grand total of $436,500 to shelters and rescue organizations across the world. “We’ve only just begun. We have set a foundation that will be strong far into the future. Our goal is to continue to build on that foundation, innovate, and evolve to continue to have an ever increasing positive impact in the charitable giving space. There are many more animals in need of our community’s help as we move into 2022 and beyond” said Nawzad.
For more information about Pawthereum and their mission to bring crypto technology to the animal welfare space, visit www.pawthereum.com
Nawzad Amiri
Pawthereum
contact@pawthereum.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other