Pawthereum and CYBERDOGZ NFT Complete #BettyWhiteChallenge with Joint Donation to Heaven on Earth Society for Animals
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pawthereum, an animal-focused crypto project, has donated $5,000 to Heaven on Earth Society for Animals, located in Los Angeles, CA. They are joined on this donation by CYBERDOGZ NFT, who added an additional $500. This joint donation was done as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge, honoring the animal-loving legacy of American actress and comedian Betty White, who passed away on December 31, 2021.
Heaven on Earth Society for Animals is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 2000, focused on the rescue, sanctuary, and adoption of cats. They have a no-kill, cage-free intake (and long-term care) facility, as well as a veterinary clinic that serves the West San Fernando Valley area. Heaven on Earth is heavily involved in spay and neuter efforts as well as community outreach. Through their programs, according to their latest impact report, they have achieved a 94% live release rate.
"As the pandemic continues, overcrowded government shelters continue to be overwhelmed with cats and kittens,” said Shannon Asquith, Executive Director of Heaven on Earth Society for Animals. “Every day kitties are at risk of being euthanized simply because there is not enough space. Heaven on Earth is working to save them. A donation from Pawthereum would help us to buy much-needed food, milk replacement, vaccinations, and medications and provide veterinary treatment and care. This gift will simply save lives and give some very special kitties a second chance at a new life.”
This donation from Pawthereum will go toward funding cats and kittens for adoption, including four kittens that are being “virtually adopted” by the Pawthereum community.
“Completing the #BettyWhiteChallenge was important for us,” said Pawthereum project leader Nawzad Amiri. “We know cryptocurrency can be an amazing force for good, and we wanted to continue to show that while honoring the great legacy of Betty White. We hope Heaven on Earth can save many cats and kittens with this donation.”
CYBERDOGZ is an NFT project where you can own, breed, and compete with CYBERDOGZ in the metaverse for the chance to win P2E rewards.
“Pawthereum is happy to continue building friendships with the NFT community through joint donations,” said Pawthereum project leader Nawzad Amiri. “CYBERDOGZ NFT has been great to work with throughout this process. We are thrilled that they are showing love to animals not only in the metaverse but also in the real-world with their generous donation.”
“Nothing makes us happier than to see a good community driven project like Pawthereum helping thousands of animals without owners in real life. The CYBERDOGZ community is beyond excited to back Pawthereum, a project delivering real value and utility on planet Earth,” said Vinyas Patel, Head of Community at CYBERDOGZ.
Pawthereum has been busy forming friendships with animal welfare organizations around the world, donating over $450,000 since the project launched in October of 2021. For more information about Pawthereum and their mission to bring crypto technology to the animal welfare space to save more animals, visit www.pawthereum.com.
