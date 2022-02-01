A perfect love song for a perfect time, Juliana Hale just released her new single "Hold Me," right before Valentines day

Juliana Hale's "Hold Me" Artist Juliana Hale

NASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juliana Hale, a rising pop star, just released her new song titled "Hold Me" on Jan. 28, 2022. Her most recent single is now available to stream across all platforms. Juliana's new romantic single is a song that reminds us to love people who are dear to us.

Derek Minor produced "Hold Me," which was published by Universal Music Group on all platforms. The song will be accompanied by a music video that will be released in the following weeks. "Hold Me" is a romantic feel-good song with R&B and bedroom music elements. It creates the ideal setting for a relaxing day with your partner. The song has been released just in time for Valentine's Day.

Juliana is on tour getting back on stage doing what she loves despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. Hale remains dedicated to her dream and continues to work hard to create more content for her fans. During the pandemic, when live concerts were halted, she was focused on working on her music career while writing a ton of songs. Juliana's recent release has her fans singing along with her while out with their loved ones.

To learn more about Juliana Hale please visit her website.