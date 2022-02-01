Mr. Favourite Healthy Plantain Chips Come in Three Flavors: Original, Sour Cream and Onion, and Garlic

Submit Release
American consumers realize that sugar-riddled snacks are unhealthy, which is why Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are the perfect snack for the post-pandemic era.

Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are sugar-free, 100 percent vegan, gluten-free, and trans-fat-free.

The main ingredient in Mr. Favourite chips is green plantains, which are a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

OneLavi.com Will Soon Carry Plantains Chips That are Rich With Minerals, Fiber, Iron, and Potassium

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips, a healthier and tasty alternative to ordinary chips and snacks, will soon be available on OneLavi.com, which is a health, wellness, and beauty website.

“We are looking forward to launching our chips in America," said Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite. “Our chips come in three flavors: regular, sour cream and onion, and chili garlic."

Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips also have more advantages over other snacks than just taste.

“First, plantains, often called a superfood, are a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals,” Paulose said. “They have enough vitamin C to help support your immune system. Plantains are also packed with vitamin B6, which should be a part of a healthy heart regimen.”

Paulose said Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips also use just three ingredients: green plantains, canola oil, and salt.

“Today, consumers are reading food labels. They want to understand the ingredients in the food they eat,” Paulose said. “We have a snack that will appeal to health-conscious consumers.”

Green plantains, the first cousin of bananas, used to be available only in ethnic markets, but now have gone mainstream in grocery stores throughout America.

Paulose said he is looking forward to when retailers in the U.S. will be carrying Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips.

OneLavi.com will be one of the first retailers that will offer the following flavors:

● Regular flavor, when sometimes simple is better.
● Sour Cream & Onion.
● Chili Garlic, a blend of coarsely ground chilies and garlic with a sweet and spicy sense of flavor.

For more information, visit mrfavourite.com.

