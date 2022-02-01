Rareview Names Media Buying Expert and Innovator Casey Baker as SVP of Rareview
The way of the future is performance marketing, combined with media buying, strong creative and design. It is rare to find an agency that focuses on all these areas in a cohesive and innovative way.”IRVINE, CA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rareview co-founders Rob and Chuck Pearson are proud to announce they’ve brought on innovative media player Casey Baker as Senior Vice President of Media at Rareview.
— Rob Pearson
Baker brings with him a top team, as well as his own unique and extensive expertise and relationships, to supercharge the company’s already robust media buying program.
“We’re thrilled to bring on Casey to empower our media division as an unstoppable force in the industry,” Rob Pearson said. “The way of the future is performance marketing, combined with media buying, strong creative and design. It is rare to find an agency that focuses on all these areas in a cohesive and innovative way. We’re in the final stages of launching rView, a proprietary AI platform that is going to transform the way the world views metrics. When combined with our strong media team, this AI platform will enable our clients and brands to command success and become untouchable in their industries.”
Prior to Rareview, Baker was a partner at New and Improved Media, where he forged his way as a leader in the media buying world with campaigns that ran across a myriad of industries. His buying experience runs deep through verticals such as broadcast TV & radio, online, streaming, Out-of Home and print. With almost 15 years under his belt in the industry, Casey’s accolades will enhance the Rareview team to strengthen their position and reinvent the mold for a full-service digital agency.
“This is a new definition of full-service agency. Rareview has all the tools a client needs, from engineering and tech to design and media,” Baker said. “Rareview is the top player in terms of successful campaigns for 2021-2022 and beyond.”
Rareview celebrates 20 years in business this year, with new revolutionary software and proprietary tools on the horizon. For more information visit www.rareview.com.
About Rareview
Rareview is a company. We build brands. We’re inventors and investors. We partner with clients to make their companies grow. You can come to us to market your business, design an app or website, engineer a product, buy things, learn things, sell an idea or shoot the breeze over a glass of tequila. Agencies are a dime a dozen. The great ones are rare.™
