26Red, the Iconic 90s Streetwear Brand Opens Flagship Store in NYC
26Red brings back some of its iconic styles, as well as more art-centric pieces, now available at its flagship New York store
The iconic 90s streetwear brand is back, committed to art and music in its styles
26Red’s 2021 refresh leads to the opening of its Lower East Side store, in time for the holiday shopping season
We are thrilled with how the store turned out, and the response we’ve been getting from shoppers. It’s an exciting time for 26Red and anyone looking for great statement pieces, and everyday fashion.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 26Red, the 90’s streetwear brand for men and women opens its first flagship store since its resurgence this year. Under the direction of the original founder, John Bernard, the brand has been given a new life with a revamped heritage collection, a beautiful retail experience, and new designs.
— John Bernard, founder 26Red
The 600-square-foot store features a colorful, retro vibe that compliments the brand’s 1990’s aesthetic. The location also is fitting. At 145 Orchard Street in New York City, the retail shop sits among other independent streetwear boutiques in the hustle and bustle of the city.
“We are thrilled with how the store turned out, and the response we’ve been getting from shoppers,” Bernard said. “It’s an exciting time for 26Red and for those looking for great statement pieces, and everyday fashion.”
The 26Red boutique will host a grand opening event in spring 2022. Details will be released as soon as they are available.
Bernard revamped the 26Red line in August 2021, alongside his children, who helped breathe new life into the revamped heritage collection. The first collection features unisex colorful tees, hoodies and bucket hats featuring quintessentially iconic graphics inspired by music and art. The new styles are a playful look back at the 90s streetwear and skate lifestyle, while including modern touches that still honor the heritage of the brand.
“The response to the brand relaunch has been overwhelming,” Bernard said. “We are bringing back the classics to our core market, while adding a few new art-centric designs that will help push 26Red into the future.”
For more on 26Red, visit www.26red.com and stay up-to-date on Instagram @26redclothing.
ABOUT 26RED
26Red was relaunched in 2021 under the direction of its original founder, John Bernard. When his four children started seeing vintage 26Red pieces selling on Etsy and Depop, the vision was reborn as a family-operated company. Originally created in Laguna Beach, Calif. out of the American rave scene in 1990, the brand created its legacy starting as a graphics-driven collection with the 26Red logo and its iconic dancing cat graphic acting as mascot for the line. By 1997, the brand evolved into a full sportswear collection for men and women, later adding footwear and eyewear. Selling to key accounts and boutiques both nationally and internationally, including Zumiez and Urban Outfitters, 26Red grew eventually into a $30 million dollar company and household name. The Bernard family has revamped the collection, with music and art at its core, and opened a New York City flagship store in fall of 2021. For more on 26Red, visit www.26red.com and stay up-to-date on Instagram @26redclothing .
ABOUT JOHN BERNARD:
John Bernard has had an extensive history in successful apparel and design. He started his first apparel brand, a well-known beach volleyball line called Spot Sport, as a USC graduate in 1986. The brand sponsored many professional beach volleyball players, including Brent Frohoff. Spot Sport's claim-to-fame was its unique flip-up visor, where the brand's logo cleverly resided on the bottom. Other brands created by Bernard over the years include: Suburban Brand Streetwear, the T-shirt brand Five Crown, and the E15 apparel brand. For the last 20 years, John’s also grown ModShop, (formerly Room Service), a boutique furniture brand that he owns and operates with his wife, Taryn. What started out as a passion project born out of his love for architecture and design, has grown into a major operation, including two manufacturing facilities and stores in several major metropolitan cities in the USA. ModShop is currently doing business with many of the country's top designers, and has an extensive list of celebrity clientele.
For more on 26Red, visit www.26red.com and stay up-to-date on Instagram @26redclothing .
Amanda Pennington
Shout Public Relations
+1 949-574-1440
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other