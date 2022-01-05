Avalanche (AVAX) takes its digital experience to new heights with Rareview partnership
Rareview is a full-service agency awarded for excellence and recognized as an industry leader. We build brands by designing digital experiences and cultivating relationships.
Rareview uses its digital agency arm to design and engineer a revolutionary brand experience for users.
We plan to deliver a transformed digital destination that highlights the long-term benefits and infinite possibilities of using the fastest and most versatile platform in the industry.”IRVINE, CA, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptocurrency platform Avalanche (AVAX) has selected Rareview to design and engineer its new digital brand experience. Known for speed, security and sustainability, Avalanche delivers a fast and customizable way to build on the blockchain platform. Rareview will highlight the strength of Avalanche’s ecosystem and streamline the brand’s digital experience to enable more users to glean success from its high performance functionality.
— Chuck Pearson, CEO of Rareview
Standing as a major player in the future of blockchain, Avalanche is revolutionizing the experience for both newcomers and seasoned developers alike. Infinitely flexible due to its compatibility with other systems, Avalanche embraces the next generation of programming with future-proof technology that stands the test of time.
“Avalanche is gaining traction as the superior user experience in the blockchain space. We plan to deliver a transformed digital destination that highlights the long-term benefits and infinite possibilities of using the fastest and most versatile platform in the industry,” said Chuck Pearson, CEO of Rareview.
About Avalanche (AVAX)
Avalanche is a layer one blockchain that functions as a platform for decentralized applications and custom blockchain networks. It is one of Ethereum’s rivals, aiming to unseat Ethereum as the most popular blockchain for smart contracts. It aims to do so by having a higher transaction output of up to 6,500 transactions per second while not compromising scalability.
This is made possible by Avalanche’s unique architecture. The Avalanche network consists of three individual blockchains: the X-Chain, C-Chain and P-Chain. Each chain has a distinct purpose, which is radically different from the approach Bitcoin and Ethereum use, namely having all nodes validate all transactions. Avalanche blockchains even use different consensus mechanisms based on their use cases.
After its mainnet launch in 2020, Avalanche has worked on developing its own ecosystem of DApps and DeFi. Different Ethereum-based projects such as SushiSwap and TrueUSD have integrated with Avalanche. Furthermore, the platform is constantly working on improving interoperability between its own ecosystem and Ethereum, like through the development of bridges.
About Rareview®
Rareview is a full-service agency awarded for excellence and recognized as an industry leader. We build brands by designing digital experiences and cultivating relationships.
Agencies are a dime a dozen. The great ones are rare.™
Amanda Pennington
Shout Public Relations
+1 949-574-1440
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other