G.O.O.D. Label Artist Releases Anticipated Debut LP
EINPresswire.com/ -- The wait is over, as Alexander Levi announced that on February 1st, 2022, he will officially release his debut LP, “Acura”; through G.O.O.D. Music and distributed worldwide by Def Jam UMG.
Alexander Levi left his heart on these tracks, which were recorded between 2018 - 2020 at No Name Studios Los Angeles, CA. The listener will be taken on a journey via story-telling lyrics and beats that will take a true hip-hop head to the 90’s and back to modern day hip hop!
Take a deep dive into his subconscious as he shows you how love can be miscommunicated and actions may fall short, when pursuing the one you love. Love can get complicated, yet as you discover more about yourself, you will learn what your love language is and who is ready to receive it.
“I was inspired to write these songs after dealing with years of writer's block & after coming to a place of self-acceptance and vulnerability. The records are memoirs of my life growing up… my relationship with my hometown Buffalo, NY & maintaining hope in a hopeless world! It’s about my trials and tribulations while searching for freedom, young love, and my goals. It’s also about the miscommunications I experience in the relationships with my family, friends, & community; after signing to a major record label,” said Alexander Levi.
Additional Information on Alexander Levi
The church was where Alexander Levi learned to play instruments, but he didn't stay put for long. Growing up in the 90s with influences from both rock and roll music as well as R&B, made him want to explore more of those sounds on his own terms. Alexander Levi's career in the music industry is one that has seen him open for some of today’s biggest names, such as A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott.
