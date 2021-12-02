Smokin’ Grooves Festival Announces Tickets and Lineup Featuring Erykah Badu, The Roots & More

SPECIAL PRESALE STARTING DECEMBER 3RD AT 1PM EST AVAILABLE FOR GUESTS WHO SIGN UP FOR EARLY ACCESS TO PASSES ONLINE AT SMOKINGROOVESFESTIVAL.COM

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Smokin’ Grooves Festival, presented by Bobby Dee Presents and Live Nation will take place at the LA State Historic Park Saturday, March 19, 2022. Smokin’ Grooves Festival will treat fans to a mix of rare, blast-from-the-past performances and today’s top artists including Erykah Badu, Jhené Aiko, Nas and more.The full festival lineup is: Erykah Badu, Nas, Miguel, The Roots, Jhené Aiko, Smino, The Internet, Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Angie Stone, Toro y Moi, SiR, Little Dragon, Hiatus Kaiyote, Musiq Soulchild, India Arie, Macy Gray, Angie Stone, Leela James, Talib Kweli, Roy Ayers, Dead Prez, Slum Village, Dwele Joe Kay, Ravyn Lenae, Phony Ppl, Fousheé, Yussef Dayes, Goapele, Free Nationals, Bilal, Charlotte Day Wilson, Domi & JD Beck, Jelani Aryeh, Blu & Exile, Unusual Demont and Daydream Masi.GA tickets start at $185 and VIP tickets start at $400 (only available for guests 21 years of age and older). There will be a special presale beginning Friday, December 3rd at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST for guests who sign up for early access to passes online at smokingroovesfestival.com. Payment plans are available for tickets purchased during the presale for only $19.99 down. Following the presale, any remaining tickets, if still available, will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 3rd at 5 p.m. EST/ 2 p.m. PST at smokingroovesfestival.com.Follow the Smokin’ Grooves Festival on Instagram at @smokingroovesfest.