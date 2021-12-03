Recording Artist Gabby B Drops New Single “Pretty Girl Lit” Featuring Justina Valentine

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing a breakthrough 2021, recording artist Gabby B unveiled her highly-anticipated single, “Pretty Girl Lit.” The single features Justina Valentine, the fiery red-head featured on Wild ‘n Out and many other MTV programs.

“Pretty Girl Lit” is a bold and relentless mark of confidence. Uplifted by boisterous drums, the single includes a harmonic performance blended with a punchy delivery from Gabby B and a lyrically dynamic verse from Justina Valentine.

Listen to “Pretty Girl Lit” HERE

Watch the Official Music Video

“Pretty Girl Lit” is available on all music streaming platforms.

The world was introduced to the global brand of Gabby B in 2019. Although she was brand new to the scene, Gabby didn’t hold back as she released her first seven songs with music videos. Six of those songs formed her first EP “Therapy.” Going off the momentum of her EP, Gabby took to the stage at the Brazilian Festival and opened for Brazilian sensation Iza. Shortly after that, Gabby toured with High School Nation during their South Florida run. She also released her single “Loot” which featured Netflix Rhythm & Flow standout Londynn B. This high-powered collaboration made its way up to the #4 spot on the DRT Global Top 150 Independent Airplay Chart.

As 2020 kept everyone indoors, Gabby took her talents to TikTok where she started to gain an immense amount of traction. Shortly after, she was featured on Spectrum News for one of her viral videos that now has nearly 40 million views. She now has over 3 million followers on the surging platform.

Gabby B recently released “Merry Go Round” which garnered over 200 thousand streams and over 10 million social media impressions within weeks of its release. The success of the single led into her next breakout song “Belly Dancer.” The music video created a large buzz internationally with over a million worldwide views. Since then, Gabby has kept up the consistency with a slew of releases including “What I Want,” “Venha E Pegue,” and “Pose,” all impressively crossing over 100 thousand streams within the past three months.

Keep up with Gabby B on Instagram @gabbyb_music

Visit her Official Website

Barbara Sanchez
Elegant PR
+1 818-879-8151
barbarasanchezpr@gmail.com

