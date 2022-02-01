Nebraska Canvas Consortium Spring Implementation

CANVAS CONSORTIUM SPRING IMPLEMENTATION for PUBLIC districts and NONPUBLIC schools

SIGN UP due by March 4, 2022. Be CANVAS Ready by Fall of 2022!

Sign up begins in February 1, 2022.

Pre-Implementation meeting with Canvas begins around the first week of April 2022 (actual day will be finalized once we know how many will be participating)

Implementation/Set-up is a 6 week process, includes weekly meetings with Canvas team members who work with your technology staff (no teaching staff yet) to build out your instance and integrate with other district systems and platforms (including SIS)

includes weekly meetings with Canvas team members who work with your technology staff (no teaching staff yet) to build out your instance and integrate with other district systems and platforms (including SIS) ALL Staff trainings can begin after the 6 week implementation process is complete and your system is set up and working properly

Only pay $3 per seat annually, implementation fee, 24/7 Canvas support and Canvas training portal costs are included

SIGN-UP ends March 4, 2022.

LINK to Sign up to participate

For more information about the Nebraska Canvas Consortium: Visit the NDE Canvas Consortium website