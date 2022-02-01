Submit Release
News Search

There were 947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,891 in the last 365 days.

Nebraska Canvas Consortium Spring Implementation

CANVAS CONSORTIUM SPRING IMPLEMENTATION for PUBLIC districts and NONPUBLIC schools

 SIGN UP due by March 4, 2022. Be CANVAS Ready by Fall of 2022!

  • Sign up begins in February 1, 2022.
  • Pre-Implementation meeting with Canvas begins around the first week of April 2022 (actual day will be finalized once we know how many will be participating)
  • Implementation/Set-up is a 6 week process, includes weekly meetings with Canvas team members who work with your technology staff (no teaching staff yet) to build out your instance and integrate with other district systems and platforms (including SIS)
  • ALL Staff trainings can begin after the 6 week implementation process is complete and your system is set up and working properly
  • Only pay $3 per seat annually, implementation fee, 24/7 Canvas support and Canvas training portal costs are included
  • SIGN-UP ends March 4, 2022.

LINK to Sign up to participate

For more information about the Nebraska Canvas Consortium: Visit the NDE Canvas Consortium website

 

 

You just read:

Nebraska Canvas Consortium Spring Implementation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.