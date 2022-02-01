How it Works: How DCA Ensures Your Personal Information is Protected through the GRA Program

We hope many Georgians are familiar with the emergency rental and utility assistance available through the Georgia Rental Assistance (GRA) program. The program is intended to provide relief to individuals, families, and landlords whose finances have been negatively impacted since March 13, 2020, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to receive this available financial assistance, tenants and landlords are required to provide documents to show proof of the tenant or landlord relationship, hardships and the amount of financial arrearages. While this includes general types of documents such as identification, copy of a lease, proof of unemployment, and past due rent notices, these documents also contain personal information.

So, you may wonder what happens to the required information and documents you share with the GRA program. Let’s take a look.

First and foremost, it’s important to keep in mind your information is protected. When GRA launched in March 2021, the first order of business was to set up a powerful and secure platform. The GRA platforms handle everything from applications, eligibility, to underwriting, approval, cash flow management, and of course, fraud protection. The platform protects your information by using Secure Sockets Layer (SSL), which encrypts the necessary data needed to apply for the GRA program. The SSL ensures privacy, authentication, and data integrity in the internet connections used to transport your information by encrypting the data and authenticating web servers on the opposite end of your application.

Once you complete your GRA application and submit all required documents, the application is systematically assigned to a processor to be reviewed thoroughly.

Lastly, it’s important to remember GRA is a program funded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and is compliant with all federal guidelines.

GRA is a safe, secure, and credible program here to help those in need. If you’re a Georgia renter or landlord who has fallen behind on rent and utility payments, you may qualify for assistance. GRA can provide up to 18 months of financial assistance, paid directly to participating landlords and service providers on behalf of tenants. Visit paymyrent.ga.gov to check eligibility and begin your application today.