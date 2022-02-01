Kent Imaging appoints Jason Nessler as Vice President, Product Development

Jason Nessler, Vice President, Product Development

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Nessler as Vice President, Product Development. Mr. Nessler has over 25 years of leadership experience including the ability to build consensus and lead diverse cross-functional teams to deliver results.

Mr. Nessler’s prior leadership experience includes broad responsibilities spanning the creation, management, and delivery of technology solutions. At Kent, Mr. Nessler will be responsible for leading product strategy and execution including software, hardware, cloud and AI solutions.

“The Kent team and Board of Directors are very excited to have Jason join our organization,” said Pierre Lemire, Kent’s CEO. “Adding Jason's senior leadership to our product development will accelerate our innovation and evolve our engineering processes. His combination of hardware and software expertise, along with integration with other systems deployed in cloud infrastructure, positions Kent to continue its technology leadership in support of our mission to reduce complications and improve patient outcomes.”

About Kent Imaging, Inc.

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, who develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. For more information about Kent Imaging, visit www.kentimaging.com